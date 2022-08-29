Lizzo never ceases to serve a look on a red carpet, and the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards’ black carpet is no different. Her entrance look included a Jean Paul Gaultier gown reminiscent of Missy Elliot’s trash bag look from “Supa Dupa Fly.”

Her third outfit of the evening was one for the books, rocking a cone bra dress to accept her award for Best Video For Good.

More to come...

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images