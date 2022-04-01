Let’s be honest: you used to live for Kylie Jenner’s daily outfit flicks on Instagram. In fact, she sometimes even graced the world with multiple looks in a single 24-hour period. But, with the recent birth of her second child (still unnamed, btw), Jenner has been taking a little well-deserved “me” time, breaking her Instagram fast only to post about her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with sister Kendall. Until now, at least.

On Wednesday, Jenner took to the beloved social media platform to share her first outfit pic since the baby was born (click here to see photos). Without a caption at all, the star and new mom of two posed in a leather trench from Diesel’s latest Fall 2022 runway. Per usual, she added her own Kylie styling, buttoning the look up like a dress, with only her stiletto heeled boots peeking out from below.

A second snap revealed a more up-close shot of the ensemble, showing a zoomed-in view of the distressed black leather topper and black accessories — including a clutch from same the brand and as a slew of rings from Parts of Four.

Could this be the official return of Jenner’s fashion-packed Instagram? Here’s hoping!