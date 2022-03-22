Kylie Jenner once kept an entire pregnancy hidden from the world, so it’s not surprising that she knows how to keep a secret. Her latest big reveal, however, has shocked even her most loyal fans. In an update posted on her Instagram stories, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters disclosed that her and her partner, rapper Travis Scott [real name Jacques Berman Webster] have changed their one-month-old son’s moniker.

Addressing her 320 million followers, Jenner wrote: “FYI: Our son's name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share, because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The makeup mogul has yet to confirm her son’s new name, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Jenner also updated her YouTube channel with an intimate nine-minute video chronicling the birth of her second child. With sweet snapshots of her and Travis, alongside their eldest child, Stormi, 4, the video features supportive messages from Jenner’s family. Her sister Kendall says: “Ky, you inspire me so much with being a mum. I’m not a mum yet myself, and I look up to you so much with how you raise Stormi, and how you’re going to raise your new baby.”

In the video, Kylie also reveals that her pregnancy cravings were steak, and that she enjoyed “red meat for lunch and dinner, and a baked potato.”

Stormi was treated to a similar video tribute some four years ago, with footage of Kylie’s pregnancy. journey — titled “To Our Daughter” — becoming a viral hit, racking up over one hundred million views.