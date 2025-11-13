The KarJenner sisters are always a vibe — whether it’s the whole crew or just two of them. During a Nov. 12 episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gave the people exactly what they want: sisterly banter and behind-the-scenes tea. Though Jenner and Kardashian may never get their very own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, à la Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, this epsiode definitely proved they are worthy of one.

For the relaxed interview, the duo got comfy — and in true KarJenner form, that meant plenty of latex and some exposed undies.

Kylie’s Whale Tail

The Season 2 premiere episode of Khloé in Wonder Land was Jenner’s podcast debut. For the occasion, Jenner and Kardashian got candid about their family dynamic — plus, after a few drinks, they even prank called their mom. “Obviously because it's my sister, I didn't want to ask things like, ‘Where'd you grow up?’ That's stupid... So we just got drunk," Kardashian told People about the episode. "And then I'm asking her really random questions that I think other people would love to ask her, but if they got 10 minutes with her, they probably wouldn't."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder might be a podcast newbie, but she picked the perfect outfit for the interview taping. Jenner wore a black bodysuit with a low scoop neckline and a large back cutout. She paired the simple top with a pair of black leather pants.

Of course, Jenner had to imbue her monochromatic look with some Y2K flair: a makeshift whale tail. Jenner’s low-rise pants revealed the hip-high cut of her bodysuit, imitating the appearance of exposed undies.

In a promo Reel for the podcast episode, Jenner showed off her whale tail, while dancing alongside Kardashian.

Khloé’s Latex Bustier

Kardashian also went for an all-black ‘fit. She donned a pair of black sweatpants, worn low on her hips. But her look wasn’t completely laid back. Kardashian paired her loungewear with a latex bodysuit that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline.

When the KarJenner sisters are together, two things are practically guaranteed: tea will be spilled, and looks will be served.