It's hard to believe that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on the air for 15 seasons, but it's true: More than a decade has passed since Kim Kardashian became one of the most notorious reality stars in the world — and, as a result, the rest of her family became household names as well. But the beginning of the show was so different from the way that it is today, mostly because the family has evolved so much, and it's easy to forget the way the Kardashians behaved back then. There were so many hilarious early KUWTK moments you've probably forgotten about, and what better time to relive them than right now?

Because a very long time ago, before Kylie Jenner's lip kits, before Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West, before everyone had kids and when Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were still a couple, the Kardashians were making us all laugh on the regular, and those moments are definitely important to savor.

Here are the funniest moments from the early days of KUWTK. Say what you want about what is potentially the most famous reality TV family of all time, but you can't deny that they've been doing a pretty good job of making their fans (and themselves) laugh for more than a decade.

1. Kim's 'Playboy' Shoot Giphy When Kim was invited to shoot for Playboy for the first time, Kris went into full momager mode 100% — and it resulted in this iconic moment from the show as she watched Kim pose for the magazine from the sidelines.

2. When Scott Became Lord Disick Giphy During a family trip to the U.K., Scott decided he wanted to officially become a royal and took full advantage. Joined by Rob, he went through an English knighting ceremony and was given the title Lord of the Manor, and he's been called Lord Disick ever since.

3. When Kim Scared Mason With Her Red Hair Giphy When Kim was trying out wigs, she just so happened to wear a red one around Mason, who was a toddler at the time, and he was not having it. She called herself Natasha and even used a different voice while she was wearing the wig, and Mason was more than freaked out by it.

4. When Mason's Fish Died E! Entertainment on YouTube Mason, who was a toddler at the time, was really excited to have pet fish and it seemed like a good idea, until one day when Aunt Khloé realized that Pebbles the fish had died. Rather than let Mason mourn the loss, they quickly flushed Pebbles without Mason noticing and replaced the fish, and he was none the wiser.

5. When Kris Babysat A Monkey E! Entertainment on YouTube When Kris was really feeling the baby fever because all of her kids were growing up and moving out, her family set her up with a monkey to babysit so she could have the feeling of taking care of a baby again. But of course, it was way more trouble than she bargained for.

6. Kim Lost Her Earring In The Ocean Giphy Kim losing her earring in the ocean ended up being one of the most iconic (and unintentionally hilarious) moments in the series... as did Kourtney replying, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

7. Kim's Selfie Moment Giphy In 2008, Khloé was sent to jail for violating probation, and although she was supposed to serve 30 days, she ended up spending less than three hours there before she was sent home. On the way over, though, tensions were high, but Kim couldn't help but take a few selfies since the lighting in the car was so good, leading Kris to utter her memorable line, "Your sister's going to jail."

8. Scott & Rob Shopped For Baby Items Giphy Before Mason was born, Kourtney just wanted to go shopping for baby furniture, but bringing Scott and Rob along proved to be a mistake. They wanted to test out a crib to see if it would hold them, too, and it didn't quite go as Kourtney had hoped.

9. Scott Got Sassy About Kim's Money Giphy Scott has always has the perfect comebacks for Kim, but this moment included one of his most legendary. When Kim received a free yoga membership, she was excited — but Scott immediately shut her down, saying he didn't know how else she would have afforded it.

10. Kourtney Loved Kim's Crying Face Giphy Kim's crying face has become legendary over the years, but Kourtney was the first to point out exactly how hilarious it is. It's not Kim's fault that she looks so dramatic as she cries, but it's typical of sisters to make fun of each other, even when they're upset.

11. Kris Left Dog Poop For Kendall To Find E! Entertainment on YouTube When Kendall wasn't cleaning up after her dog who kept having accidents in Kris' house, Kris took matters into her own hands and left the poop right outside of Kendall's room. Harsh? Maybe, but it definitely got the point across.

12. The Todd Kraines Prank E! Entertainment on YouTube One of the most unforgettable moments of KUWTK happened when Scott prank called Kris, pretending to be family friend Todd Kraines. The joke carried on for years, with the real Todd himself eventually ending up on the show. Out of all of Scott's pranks, this might be his most hilarious.

13. Kris' Birthday Video TrendingAddict on YouTube For Kris' 30th birthday, she recorded this video about her life and her friends, and her daughters decided to remake it later on — but there's nothing like the original, which played during that particular episode of KUWTK. If you haven't seen it, it's definitely worth watching.

14. Scott Pretended He Was In 'The Notebook' Giphy When Kourtney and Scott were still together, Scott decided he wanted to liven up their relationship by being extra romantic for her, and he took all of his clues from The Notebook. He pretended to work on the house, since Noah was a carpenter, and yelled at her about how many text messages he's sent her. Did it work? No, but it was hilarious.

15. Kim Stole Kourtney's Breast Milk Giphy After Kim heard that breast milk could help with her psoriasis, she stole some of the milk Kourtney had pumped and put it on her legs as an experiment. Unfortunately, Kourtney wasn't down for that, and it ended in a pretty funny argument when she realized what Kim had done.

16. Scott's Reaction To Kim & Kris Humphries' PDA Giphy Many fans were over the relationship between Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian before it ended, but no one was quite as over it as Scott was. He didn't hide the fact that he didn't want to see their PDA, and it resulted in scenes like this one.

17. Kim & Scott Went On Chatroulette E! Entertainment on YouTube After Scott was worried that he was becoming boring, he and Kim decided to go on Chatroulette (RIP) after they got back from going on. They had a blast, and even ended up surprising some fans who were not expecting to see them on their screen.

18. Kim's Entire Bentley Situation Giphy Kim was so excited to buy a Bentley, but she just didn't feel like anyone in her family was happy for her. When they got to the dealership, Kourtney and Khloé weren't impressed by the way the salesperson was treating them, and Kim didn't stand up for them, so it sparked a fight... and of course, Kim thought this meant they were jealous of her. It was one of those moments that wasn't meant to be funny, but it still totally was.

19. Scott Shamed Kourtney's Fashion Sense Giphy When Kourtney showed up in a bright yellow outfit, Scott definitely didn't hold back, and like any time that Scott throws his sarcastic commentary out there, it was hilarious. "You have no back and you look like a bumblebee," he added.

20. Khloé Made Kim Go To Anger Management E! Entertainment on YouTube After Kim decided that Khloé needed anger management, she got back at her sister by making her go, too. Kim definitely wasn't into it, and Khloé had to physically drag her out of the house.