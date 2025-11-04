The Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to celebrate birthdays in style — never forget when Kim Kardashian flew all of her family and friends to a private island for a week to ring in her 40th. Therefore, Kendall Jenner seems to have gotten a similar treatment for her landmark 30th birthday, which she commemorated with a destination beachside dinner and spicy beach looks, of course.

On Nov. 4, Kim shared photos from Kendall’s 30th birthday celebrations the night before, which were attended by their mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, along with friends like Hailey Bieber. As usual, they followed a spicy dress code, with Kim, Kylie, and Kendall turning out sultry looks that would work for the beach or the boudoir.

Kendall’s Bra Top

The birthday girl’s go-to wardrobe pieces usually involve lots of bikinis and beach attire, so Jenner was right at home on her big night. She donned a silky criss-cross bra top with contrasting pale pink and mermaid green fabric, featuring a slightly sheer black lace patch.

She elevated her beachside look by pairing her bra top with a flowy skirt, wrapped into a center knot, with a brown geometric print. Like a true beach girl, Jenner went barefoot in the sand and skipped accessories, save for a pair of statement metallic silver dangly earrings.

Kim’s Slitted Dress

In true Kardashian fashion, Kim didn’t follow typical beach attire rules, instead serving her usual spicy fare. She wore a skintight black sleeveless gown with numerous slits stitched between knotted leather braids that descended the dress.

The slits created a naked illusion, teasing her corseted shapewear and exposing her legs, while the plunging neckline added even more sultry flair.

Kim made up for her look’s lack of beachside decorum with her accessories, pairing her dress with Angie Katsanevas-sized shield sunglasses and a striped headscarf. But unlike her sister, she didn’t go barefoot; instead, she sported open-toe black sandals.

Kylie’s Mini

Kylie, who has arguably become the family’s biggest fashion girl, wore a simple black minidress featuring a plunging neckline and several revealing cutouts, including one at her midriff and two circular cuts that exposed her hips.

Like the birthday girl, Kylie honored beach tradition by forgoing shoes and accessories, letting her take selfies and frolic in the sand with her family.