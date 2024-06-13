Kylie Jenner has been on a roll with her fashion moments lately, especially when it comes to promoting her own brand Khy. Just a week ago, she set our feeds ablaze with a series of photos showcasing her curves in a fiery orange Khy dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. The vibrant color and figure-enhancing silhouette sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly awaited the dress's inevitable release.

She then followed that up with a red Khy number that exuded equal parts confidence and sophistication. Now, fresh off a luxurious vacation in Majorca with her sister Kendall, Kylie's sharing another Khy masterpiece she wore on the trip, this time in the form of a sexy-yet-sophisticated little black dress. It's clear that Kylie isn't just the queen of makeup — she's quickly becoming a fashion powerhouse in her own right.

Kylie’s Plunging LBD

Ditching the bikinis for a more elevated look, Jenner’s dress was sleek and simple, featuring a a plunging halter neckline that accentuated her famous curves. A ruched detail down the sides added a touch of texture, making the design all the more captivating.

For makeup, Jenner went with a look that was both glamorous and poolside-appropriate. Sparkly, golden eyeshadow added a touch of shimmer to her lids, while her berry pink lipstick gave a pop of color.

@kyliejenner

Her pink blush kept things fresh and youthful; her sleek bun was a polished finish. The gold clip-on earrings added a final touch of elegance, proving that sometimes, the simplest accessories can make the biggest statement.

@kyliejenner

Of course, being the business mogul that she is, Jenner cleverly tagged her own brand, Khy, in the photo, hinting that this fabulous LBD might be gracing our wardrobes soon. Knowing Jenner's fashion influence, one thing's for sure: the design is bound to sell out.