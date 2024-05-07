Even on the most exciting red carpet in the world, Kylie Jenner still managed to shock and awe with her Met Gala ensemble. But she didn’t use theatrical costuming or revealing cut-outs to achieve this — instead, the mogul’s look was one of surprising simplicity.

At the 2024 gala honoring the new “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, Jenner took a decidedly minimal approach to “The Garden of Time” dress code.

Kylie’s Simple Satin Gown

Surrounded by white roses and leafy vines, Jenner looked like an etherial garden statue — fitting, given that this was her outfit’s inspiration. Vogue reports that custom Oscar de la Renta design was, in fact, made to look like a marble bust.

Using the palest rose-colored satin, co-designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia created a one-of-a-kind gown inspired by the garden statues in J. G. Ballard’s story, The Garden of Time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duo utilized a Charles James-esque silhouette (a column dress and billowing train) to capture both elegance and drama, while the light-catching fabric lent Jenner a moonlit glow.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Dramatic Cone Bra

Toeing the line between understated elegance and over-the-top glamour, Jenner’s gown featured a second eye-catching element. Channeling the underpinnings of yore, the bodice featured a modified sweetheart neckline, which was emphasized by a pointy cone bra.

The boudoir-inspired design detail added the exact dash of spice to Jenner’s otherwise nondescript look.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie’s Rose Garden Glam

Playing off her gown’s rosy undertones, Jenner opted for simple makeup with plenty of blush. The real star, however, was her romantic updo. Accented with a single rose, her ringlet curls were pinned up into a dreamy bun perfect for Sunday afternoon tea in the garden.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Jenner’s was one of the more minimalist Met Gala looks, you can’t deny: She understood the assignment.