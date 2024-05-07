Kendall Jenner has had her fair share of memorable Met Gala looks, and this year’s ensemble rose — magnificently, I might add — to the occasion. However, instead of taking a no-pants approach, like she has in the past, the model channeled the cheeky vibe in a totally new way.

As the first of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to arrive hit the steps on Monday night, the 818 Tequila founder made a glamorous entrance. She wore a sparkly sheer dress with a plunging neckline that can only be described as a work of art.

Kendall’s Glitzy Cut-Out Gown

The model wore a never-been-worn, archival Givenchy gown circa Fall/Winter 1999. Designed by Alexander McQueen, the look featured V-shaped sheer inserts for an extra dose of skin.

“I’m the first human to wear it,” Jenner told La La Anthony during her red carpet interview for Vogue. “It showed on a mannequin.” According to Jenner, the dress wasn’t altered in the slightest, retaining its historic value. “I couldn’t do any tailoring. It was miracle that we found it and it was just meant to be.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding to the piece’s regalness, its prominent shoulders were embellished with strands of chainmail fringe, and if you look closely, you’ll notice the intricate beadwork, which created a discreet floral design that shimmered from every angle.

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the dress wasn’t stunning enough, Jenner turned around to reveal a rather tasteful approach to butt cleavage, peeking out from her long strands of hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Game of Thrones Hair

In line with the dress’ medieval feel, Jenner’s Met carpet glam evoked a distinct Game of Thrones vibe, with the two-strand twists framing her face reminiscent of something Khaleesi or Cersei would have worn during the show’s eight-season run. Wavy, extra long extensions brought together the look as a finishing touch.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

A modern-day princess.