Kylie Jenner is gearing up to release yet another collection for her fashion brand KHY. Mere weeks after dropping a lineup of cottagecore-inspired poplin pieces, she’s having a go at the swimwear category.

After teasing her the collection while on vacation earlier this summer, Jenner finally shared an artfully grainy video campaign over the weekend — starring her, of course. The ad boasted a similarly dreamy aesthetic to her last launch, but featured a slew of brightly-colored swimsuit styles, instead.

I must admit, I’m intrigued — especially since I found out the suits are priced well under $100.

Kylie’s Bright Orange Bikini

Giving fans a glimpse at the new drop, launching on July 11, Jenner sported a teeny tiny tangerine micro bikini in the new campaign. But what’s most interesting isn’t the vibrant colorway, it’s how the KHY founder wore her two piece. Rather than tying the triangle top in a more traditional manner, she crisscrossed her straps at the neck.

On the bottom, Jenner wore a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms with string-tie details, allowing shoppers to find their perfect fit. She matched the vacation feel with damp, beach waves in her hair, giving the look a distinct mermaid vibe.

Courtesy of KHY

Her Red Hot Coverup

Elsewhere in the social media campaign, Jenner offered a sneak peek at the other swimsuit styles featured in the new collection. The lineup includes a slew of two-piece bikinis in red, black, orange, and brown, as well as equally cool coverups.

The founder donned a red short-sleeved maxi dress, which she wore pulled down for maximum cleavage. The fitted silhouette resembled KHY pieces from previous drops.

Courtesy of KHY

From the look of it, there will also be a number of more modest options — like a high-cut one-piece that feels like something Pamela Anderson would have worn during her stint on Baywatch.

Get Her Teeny Bikini

A quick scan of the KHY website will confirm that the collection is not yet available, however if you’re looking to get Jenner’s bikini look before summer there’s still time. The key is bookmarking the styles you want to snag ahead of Thursday’s launch.

Her full swim look is priced at a cool $70 — the micro triangle bikini top is $36, while Jenner’s ruched bottoms are $34. If you want something with a bit more coverage on the bottom, consider one of the other six styles available, like the low-rise boyshorts ($36).

Following her now-defunct brand Kylie Swim, this collection will certainly be one to watch.