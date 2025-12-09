Orange might actually be the new black — at least, if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it. The bright color has not always been a fan favorite, especially among celebrities, but it’s gaining traction after showing up as a mainstay in Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming table tennis biopic, Marty Supreme. Inspired by neon ping pong balls, the shade has been featured heavily in the film’s marketing campaign, whether it’s Chalamet wearing an orange tracksuit or an orange blimp flying in the skies.

However, it’s Jenner who is making the strongest case for orange. At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, she donned a bright cutout dress in the citrus-y hue, perfectly matching her boyfriend’s suit.

Kylie’s Orange Cutout Dress

In 2024, one color dominated pop culture: lime-green, inspired by Charlie XCX’s brat. But for most of 2025, a singular color hasn’t dominated in the same way — now, however, it seems like orange is here to take the lead. In October, A24 teased Marty Supreme with a bright orange campaign. And on Dec. 8, Jenner joined in, choosing an on-theme look for the film’s red carpet premiere.

Jenner showed up to support her beau, walking the carpet alongside him in a neon gown from Chrome Hearts. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline, cutouts over the ribs, and silver cross details on the bodice. She accessorized with silver jewelry, sporting a gothic necklace and thick chain bracelet.

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images 1 / 2

The Kylie Cosmetics founder committed to the trend wholeheartedly, going with a tangerine hue for her nails, as well.

She Matched With Timothée

Jenner and Chalamet have a history of matching ‘fits — they even color-coordinated while sitting courtside at Knicks games in June, sporting the team’s colors (orange and blue). At the Marty Supreme premiere, however, Chalamet elevated his go-to sporty style, matching Jenner’s energy in a bold orange look.

Chalamet’s suit — which was also from Chrome Hearts — was made of orange leather. He added a matching button-down shirt and work boots to round off the monochromatic ‘fit. When it came to accessories, Chalamet chose to channel his character. Over one shoulder, he sported a black leather table tennis paddle holder with silver studs.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Great minds think (and dress) alike.