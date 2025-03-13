Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship surprised their fans. When dating rumors about the Oscar-nominated actor and beauty mogul first surfaced in 2023, many dismissed the speculation, not even believing that the two ran in the same circles.

As reports about the two “hanging out” and being spotted at each other’s houses kept coming over the next few months, some fans still doubted the then-rumored romance. However, they were presented with undeniable evidence in September 2023 in the form of Jenner and Chalamet’s unexpected PDA.

Nearly two years later, Jenner and Chalamet are still going strong and being selective about their public appearances. However, when they do step out together, they’re never shy about their PDA. Below, revisit the couple’s relationship timeline.

January 2023: Timothée & Kylie Meet

The couple is believed to have first met in January 2023 during Paris Couture Week, as seen in a video reposted by Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi of the two chatting and laughing at Jean Paul Gaultier’s show.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

April 2023: The Dating Rumors Begin

Dating rumors between Jenner and Chalamet started to emerge that April, after Deuxmoi posted the aforementioned video and shared two sources who stated that they knew about the blossoming romance since January. Photographers then spotted Jenner’s Range Rover outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence.

Later that month, multiple sources told outlets that Jenner and Chalamet were “hanging out,” but warned that their relationship was still in the early stages. “Things aren’t that serious,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go.”

June 2023: Their First Public Sighting

In June, Daily Mail published photos of Jenner and Chalamet arriving at his Beverly Hills home in separate cars, all but confirming that the two were still “hanging out.”

September 2023: The PDA That Said It All

While they stayed low-key for the first nine months, Jenner and Chalamet confirmed their relationship in a very public way at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour show on Sept. 4, 2023. The two were spotted canoodling in the VIP booth and fully making out during the show.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A week later, the couple traveled to New York, where they once again cuddled at the U.S. Open finals and attended a Fashion Week event together.

October 2023: Timothée’s First Comment

Chalamet nodded to his blossoming romance with Jenner while speaking about keeping his dating life private in an interview with GQ, which led the writer to say that he shouldn’t be hanging out with one of the most-followed people on Instagram if he wanted a personal life.

Luckily, this comment made him laugh and nod to a South Park episode that made fun of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asking for privacy. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he said.

December 2023: Kylie Sneaks Into His Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jenner supported Chalamet by attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film Wonka. She reportedly snuck into the screening with her mother, Kris, proving that Chalamet is momager-approved.

January 2024: Their Golden Globes Debut

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, the couple made their award show debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Jenner sneaked into the ceremony to sit with Chalamet, who was nominated for Wonka. Naturally, the cameras kept flashing to them before commercial breaks, showing them laughing and kissing during the show.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

June 2024: They Squash Breakup Rumors

Breakup rumors circulated in mid-2024 after Jenner and Chalamet hadn’t been spotted together for months. But the couple quickly squashed that speculation when they were photographed heading to Hollywood’s famous TCL Chinese Theatre on a low-key date.

August 2024: Kylie’s Birthday Trip

Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on Aug. 10 by taking a trip to the Bahamas with Chalamet, as seen when Deuxmoi shared snapshots of them stepping off a private jet. While Jenner didn’t share any photos with him, she did post about the trip on Instagram, calling it her “best birthday ever.”

January 2025: Kylie Does The Globes — Again!

Jenner joined Chalamet at the Golden Globes for the second year in a row, where he was nominated for his acclaimed role in A Complete Unknown. Just like the year prior, she skipped the red carpet and met Chalamet at his table inside, where they kept up the PDA like usual.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

February 2025: Timmy Takes Awards Season

Chalamet took over awards season after he earned nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, SAGs, BAFTAs, and finally, the Oscars for A Complete Unknown. Jenner was by his side for much of the awards circuit, joining him at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, then in Berlin for Valentine’s Day, and finally, the BAFTAs ceremony in London.

March 2025: Their First Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of awards season, Jenner accompanied Chalamet at the 2025 Academy Awards, marking their Oscars debut. Like prior ceremonies, Jenner opted to skip the red carpet and simply sat next to Chalamet for the ceremony, with the two greeting other celebrities throughout the night.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A week after the Oscars, the two attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The couple affectionately laughed with each other while watching the tennis match and once again didn’t shy away from PDA.