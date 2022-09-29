Fashion month may be reaching its conclusion, but celebs are still turning looks left and right. Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has already rocked four different looks for various designer shows.

She brought her A-game for Kardashian/Jenner family favorite Balmain, with a white rope dress that gave some peaks to skin (or Skims?) underneath. The mini dress featured a deep-V, dual shoulder straps, and off-the-shoulder accents. She skipped the jewelry and opted for a pair of clear, peep-toe heels.

For the Schiaparelli show, Jenner went avant-garde with a midnight blue velvet gown featuring a similar low-V neckline and a traditional Schiaparelli-style accentuated bust. She styled it with diamond studs and a thick black choker with a large anatomical heart charm.

For her arrival at the Acne Studios show on Wednesday, Jenner went for a totally different aesthetic. Draped in white, she donned a luxurious, figure-hugging cape dress, complete with bell sleeves and a short train. Aside from the jumbo-sized sunglasses and the spiky hoop earrings, the ultra glamorous look felt like something out of Kris Jenner’s closet.

Following the show, Jenner stepped out in an all-black ensemble which included a statement coat made of croc-embossed black patent leather. With another five days to go, Jenner is sure to pull out several more fashion week looks before PFW concludes.