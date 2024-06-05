One thing to know about Kylie Jenner is that when she likes something, you’re definitely going to hear about it. So if you haven’t noticed that she’s a huge Alo fan yet, you haven’t been paying enough attention. And although her and her sister Kendall are working with the brand, you can tell that they are genuinely fans of the pieces. Just take one look at how amazing everything looks on them.

The younger Jenner, in particular, recently shared a picture of herself looking sculpted as ever in a hot pink two-piece workout set — I immediately gasped when I saw it. And since Alo has a dedicated “As Seen On Kendall & Kylie”page on its site featuring styles the sisters have worn, I immediately went searching for the look.

Kylie’s Pink Summer Crush Set

No surprise here: Jenner’s fuscia sports bra has already sold out after her 399 million followers saw her wearing it. The triangular fit bra featured light to medium support, adjustable straps, and the brand’s signature soft and compressive Airbrush fabric.

According to Alo, this type of bra would be ideal for yoga, runs, walks and everyday wear. I wonder what type of workout Jenner was planning to do...

As for her bottoms (which are luckily still in stock), Jenner opted for a pair of matching high-waist bike shorts in the same hot pink hue. The shorts are equipped with Alo’s signature lifting and sculpting technology— which you can tell based on Jenner’s photos. They are functional but also cute, making the moisture-wicking shorts ideal for looking adorable both in or out of the gym this summer.

Kylie’s Outfit Formula

Jenner has shared her love for the brand on several occasions, including when she wore this Airlift sports bra and leggings look while on vacation back in April. The espresso brown and black combo was really working for the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur.

The outfit featured dainty black piping all around to create a sweetheart look on the back of the leggings and again on the bra’s neckline. The added velvet waistband is a chic addition to the workout pants.

The best part about Alo sets is that you can easily mix and match. This one would look great with plain black leggings or vice versa. Throw on a pair of cream colored sneakers and you’ll be well on your way.

Shop Kylie’s Closet

At this point, whatever the Jenners’ are wearing, I’m buying — even if I have to wait patiently for a style to come back in stock. I know it will eventually...

Until then, I’ll be manifesting my next summer workout look.