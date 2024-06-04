Kylie Jenner Just Showed Off Her Undies In A See-Through Lace Dress

You know it’s almost summer when your favorite celebrities start jet-setting to coastal European cities for weeks at a time. Kylie Jenner kicked off the season with a lavish trip to Mallorca, and her sister, Kendall Jenner, was right by her side. Between the two of them, there have been a slew of vacation outfits that are worth pinning to your mood board this season.

While on her trip, The KHY founder wore a stunning taupe-colored dress on board a private yacht. Whereas, days later she opted for a bright-red maxi — along with a bandeau swimsuit in the same color — from her eponymous label’s newest collection, titled ‘The Return of Day to Night’.

From slinky, form-fitting maxi dresses to tube tops and teeny-tiny bikinis, both of the Jenner sisters have perfected their summer lineup with easy-to-wear pieces — a handful of which you might already have hanging in your closet.

Case in point: Jenner’s little white dress.

Kylie’s White Lace Dress

In true Jenner fashion, she donned an archival dress by Jean Paul Gaultier with see-through laser cutouts. Sourced from Los Angeles-based vintage studio Nou — founded by Alexia Ioannou — the long-sleeved mini had a subtle “Soleil” design that was slightly see-through.

Jenner paired the lacy look with a bikini to match the tropical vibe of her trip. She also opted for slightly tousled beach waves and natural, no-makeup makeup that gave her a glowing, sun-kissed appearance.

Kylie’s Red Maxi Dress

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she posed in a twisted-detail maxi dress from her brand KHY’s latest collection. Jenner also donned two-piece bandeau set from her label that, given the context of the yacht, looked like a swimsuit — leaving fans to speculate that KHY might be launching swimwear in the months to come.

This tomato shade of red has been Jenner’s go-to as of late, so it makes sense that it would be one of the standout colorways included in her new collection — especially since it’s been trending on the runways for the last few years.

Shop Her Maxi Dress

If you want to get Jenner’s vacation look for your next tropical trip, you’re in luck. The twist-detail maxi dress will be available in sizes XS - 4XL, as well as a wide range of colors, later this week on KHY website.

If dresses aren’t really your thing there are a handful of skirt and pants coordinate sets on offer as well.

Leave it to the Kylie Beauty founder to show off the pieces of her new clothing collection while traipsing around Spain. I can’t help but Stan.