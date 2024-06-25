Kylie Jenner Pulled Off The “Wrong Shoe Theory” Perfectly

Mogul-in-the-making Kylie Jenner recently released the latest line for her Khy brand — and it’s both a collection and a proverbial mic drop. This isn't your average summer fashion launch. It's a masterclass in self-promotion, a boss move wrapped in a breezy poplin dress.

Fresh off the heels of Drop 006's range of sultry maxis, Khy’s latest effort takes a sharp turn in carefree territory. The offering are all about what you wear for leisure activites, like picnics in the park and sunset concerts, a full-on embrace of everything playful and easy-going. And who better to front this campaign than Jenner herself? She's the queen of curating her image, and in her sun-drenched outdoor shots, she's the epitome of California cool.

Kylie’s Dark Romance Look

That said, there's one photo in particular that has us scratching our heads: Jenner lounging on a vintage couch (because what's more summer than that?) dressed in a flowy poplin mini dress paired with, wait for it… black riding boots. And while it’s definitely an unexpected pairing, Jenner managed to pull it off (like most things) — clearly she apid attention when the “wrong shoe theory” took Tik Tok by storm! Maybe white dresses and heavy footwear with become a thing this season?

@kyliejenner

If you’re not ready to try the combination yet, however, fear not: the rest of the selection offers a plethora of traditional summer options. Think flirty white halter tops, and bubble skirts. There's even a fitted zip-up top that can take you from the beach bonfire to the beachfront bar with a quick change of shoes .

With 12 new styles to choose from, Drop 007 offers something for every mood. Plus, the airy poplin fabric is a breath of fresh air — perfect for those scorching summer days. The best part? Khy stays true to its affordable fashion roots, with prices ranging from a cool $42 to a breezy $98.