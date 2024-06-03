Kylie Jenner is on a well deserved summer vacation with her family in Mallorca. The cosmetics entrepreneur, whose show The Kardashians just premiered for its fifth season, was seen relaxing with her sister Kendall while a picturesque sun set in the distance.

Jenner, who has nailed the “quiet luxury” aesthetic in the past by wearing understated minimalist ’90s-inspired outfits, stunned in another gorgeous slinky dress. This time, the Khy founder wore a not-yet-released maxi from the brand Paris Georgia. The brand is know for focusing on “subtle designs over seasonal trends,” a perfect match for Jenner whose style has been leaning on the more refined side as of late. Personally, I love a timeless look on her.

Kylie’s Slinky Maxi

Jenner’s taupe look — dubbed the “Danae” — featured a halter neck that showed just the right amount of side boob. The drop waist transitioned into gorgeous ruching that hugged her figure in all the right places.

She accessorized with a pair of statement gold earrings, a gold charm bracelet, and of course a mandatory alcoholic vacation beverage.

Kylie’s Sophisticated Vacation Look

Jenner’s sophisticated vacation vibe continued. She took a selfie with her sister Kendall wearing a Khaite fire-red dress and sculptural gold earrings. The brand Khaite is basically synonymous with stealth wealth and even helped popularize the concept. So it made sense, then, that Jenner who is in her silent luxury era would opt for the brand just in time for her vacation.

Kylie and Kendall seriously looked like they were having the best of times as their hair flowed with the wind on the Spanish island.