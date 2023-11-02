Kylie Jenner has long been a certified fashion girlie, but now she has an award to prove it. Mere hours after launching her label Khy, Jenner already garnered recognition for the new business at WSJ. Magazine’s 13th annual Innovator Awards night.

She wore an outfit befitting of the acclaim, combining her signature edgy style sensibilities with her newfound love of “quiet luxury.” The result was saucy, yet utterly elegant.

Kylie’s Slinky Chocolate Set

After gracing the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s November 2023 issue, Jenner attended the publication’s annual awards event. Marking another milestone for the entrepreneur, she received the 2023 Brand Innovator award.

Hosted at the Museum of Modern Art, Jenner wore a Ferragamo masterpiece worthy of the venue’s art-filled halls. She donned a strapless glossy, leatherette top in a dark chocolate hue. (The fabrication is reminiscent of Khy’s inaugural collection, which focussed on faux leather items.)

Jenner layered the top with a stretchy column skirt in a slightly lighter shade of brown. The maxi style — one half of a custom two-piece set by Maximilian Davis — was fitted at the hip, but flared into a short train.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adorning herself in a minimalist fashion, Jenner accessorized with gold earrings and a thin chain bracelet — nothing else. The KUWTK alum further merchandised her monochromatic ensemble with strappy black heels.

Jenner completed the look with her usual neutral glam and styled her hair in tousled waves. She expertly matched her nail polish to her dress — proving she’s a beauty girlie through and through.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Note: The Massive Cut-Out

Ever the spicy dresser, Jenner’s otherwise simple look featured one risqué detail: a massive cut-out at the hip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sophisticated execution of one of fashion’s most daring trends epitomizes her new “quiet luxury” philosophy. Jenner’s take is distinctly different, compared to poster child Sofia Richie, who popularized a more conservative “old money” embodiment of the style (read: lots of Chanel and Hermès).

Copelyn Bengel, Bustle Digital Group’s Accessories Editor, calls the look “elevated yet edgy.”

Kylie’s Saucy Take: “Kylie is unmatched in her ability to bolster trends and her foray into ‘quiet luxury’ is no exception. However, true to her brand, her personification of the aesthetic has an elevated, yet edgy, spin.” — Bengel

Her Man Was There To Support Her

After Jenner and beau Timothée Chalamet sent fans spiraling over their PDA-filled concert date, the pair made another public appearance.

After walking the red carpet separately, they were spotted sitting side by side at the event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chalamet, a well-known fashion boy himself, wore a simple black suit to support Jenner.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A match made in fashion heaven.