Kylie Jenner & Her BFFs Wore Matching Metallic Swimsuits In A Sprinter Campaign
A bonding moment.
Kylie Jenner has recently added another win to her already impressive resume with the launch of Sprinter Vodka Soda. And what better way to promote your latest venture than with a sizzling photoshoot featuring yourself and your best friends?
Just days after turning heads in her own Khy clothing line, Kylie gathered her BFFs to take a series of sultry snapshots to share with her fans. The 26-year-old herself stunned in a metallic swimsuit paired with clear platform heels that add a touch of edge. Her signature wavy hair cascaded down her shoulders, and her warm makeup complemented the shoot’s overall playful vibe.
Kylie & Stassie’s Metallic Swimsuits
In another snap, Kylie strikes a pose kneeling by a mini fridge overflowing with cherries. One hand reaches in to grab a can of Sprinter, while the other playfully holds two cherries between her fingers. The caption? A simple yet effective, "Pick your flavor @drinksprinter."
As for the other said flavors, Jenner’s pals Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel each model alongside their own fridge of fruity drinks — grapefruit and lime, respectively.
Victoria leans over the fridge in a string bikini, striking a pose that would make a supermodel jealous. Highlighting the lime flavor, her gorgeous brown hair and flawless tan fit the mood perfectly.
Stassie looks equally stunning in a metallic bikini and clear heels, her signature dark brown hair loose down her back.
This isn't Kylie's first foray into Sprinter-fueled fashion moments. Last month, she sported a silver bikini with a white tank and denim shorts, showcasing the versatility of the beverage as the perfect poolside companion, no matter your outfit of choice.
With this campaign, Kylie proves once again that she's a master of self-promotion. She understands the power of social media and the importance of creating a relatable and aspirational aesthetic. And hey, who wouldn't want to sip on a Sprinter Vodka Soda while rocking a metallic swimsuit with their best friends by their side?