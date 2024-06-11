Kylie Jenner has recently added another win to her already impressive resume with the launch of Sprinter Vodka Soda. And what better way to promote your latest venture than with a sizzling photoshoot featuring yourself and your best friends?

Just days after turning heads in her own Khy clothing line, Kylie gathered her BFFs to take a series of sultry snapshots to share with her fans. The 26-year-old herself stunned in a metallic swimsuit paired with clear platform heels that add a touch of edge. Her signature wavy hair cascaded down her shoulders, and her warm makeup complemented the shoot’s overall playful vibe.

Kylie & Stassie’s Metallic Swimsuits

In another snap, Kylie strikes a pose kneeling by a mini fridge overflowing with cherries. One hand reaches in to grab a can of Sprinter, while the other playfully holds two cherries between her fingers. The caption? A simple yet effective, "Pick your flavor @drinksprinter."

@Kylie Jenner

As for the other said flavors, Jenner’s pals Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel each model alongside their own fridge of fruity drinks — grapefruit and lime, respectively.

@Kylie Jenner

Victoria leans over the fridge in a string bikini, striking a pose that would make a supermodel jealous. Highlighting the lime flavor, her gorgeous brown hair and flawless tan fit the mood perfectly.

@Kylie Jenner

Stassie looks equally stunning in a metallic bikini and clear heels, her signature dark brown hair loose down her back.

@Kylie Jenner

This isn't Kylie's first foray into Sprinter-fueled fashion moments. Last month, she sported a silver bikini with a white tank and denim shorts, showcasing the versatility of the beverage as the perfect poolside companion, no matter your outfit of choice.

@Kylie Jenner

With this campaign, Kylie proves once again that she's a master of self-promotion. She understands the power of social media and the importance of creating a relatable and aspirational aesthetic. And hey, who wouldn't want to sip on a Sprinter Vodka Soda while rocking a metallic swimsuit with their best friends by their side?