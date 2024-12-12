Anyone who’s watched an episode of The Kardashians (or the family’s former TV show, KUWTK) knows that Kylie Jenner is a mommy’s girl. Her on-screen moments with momager Kris are some of the sweeter interactions in the show. They’re so close, in fact, that Kris even admitted to Kylie being her favorite child in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. So it was only a matter of time before Kylie involved her mom in her RTW brand, Khy.

That fated moment came on Monday, Dec. 9. The young Jenner commissioned her mom to star in a campaign for the label’s latest drop. Looking every bit fabulous, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch modeled pieces from Khy’s third collab with LA-based Entire Studios, rife with shaggy jackets, tailored coats, and fluid dresses. One piece, in particular, caught both their eyes.

Kris’ Glam Khy Campaign

Since it was Kris’ first time modeling for Khy, Kylie ensured the moment was special and photographed the shoot herself.

In one photo, Kris donned one of winter’s biggest outerwear trends. She rocked a shaggy white coat with a glamour that could rival any Old Hollywood icon. The famed momager paired the look with nothing but sheer white tights. It was her monochromatic entry into the no-pants trend that another offspring (Kendall) popularized. The Kardashians star accessorized with chunky gold jewelry and her signature sunglasses.

Khy

In another set of photos (see: a series of elevator mirror selfies), Kris donned an iteration of the shaggy style. Instead of a coat, she wore a cropped pullover with a fuzzy turtleneck detail. She paired it with inky trousers, chunky leather shoes, a mahogany Bottega Veneta tote, and shield sunglasses.

Kylie Twinned With Kris

Seemingly inspired by her mom, Kylie also wore the same shaggy piece with similar styling. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul slipped on the same fuzzy sweater, which she also paired with loose black trousers and chunky leather soles. Plus, she slouched a similar tote over her shoulder, albeit in a different color.

Where the ensembles diverged, however, was in their choice of eyewear. Kylie wore massive eyeglasses (another huge trend this season). They also differed in how much skin they exposed. While Kris was completely swathed in fabric, Kylie’s pants were pulled low enough to spicily flaunt a sliver of navel.

The collection just launched on Thursday, Dec. 12, and both styles are still available to purchase with the coat and pullover retailing for $198 and $118, respectively.