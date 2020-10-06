10 Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support Today & Always

Wondering where you can snag some serious style points and support Latinx-owned businesses all at the same time? Well, you’ve come to the right place because I, a proud multicultural Latina and a self-proclaimed brand snob, am here to guide you through your search.

But first, time for a little history lesson. In case you didn’t already know, it just so happens to be Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place every year from September 15 to October 15. The official U.S. government-sanctioned event is technically still called Hispanic Heritage Month, but due to the problematic history of the term “Hispanic” — it centers Spanish colonizers instead of the Indigenous communities they ransacked — many in the community are now calling it Latinx Heritage Month. This special moment is intended to celebrate the cultural diversity of Latinx people and all of our contributions to society — from fashion, entertainment, activism, politics, and beyond.

Naturally, it’s a great time to shop from Latinx-owned businesses, especially since so many of them have been disproportionately affected by the economic effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But really, it’s probably best to bookmark this story and make an effort to shop from these stellar brands year-round (the holiday gifting season is just around the corner after all).

Below, I’ve scoured the market for some of my favorite Latinx-owned fashion brands. From playful tees to luxe swimsuits to head-turning footwear, you’re guaranteed to find a few items that instantly give you that unmistakable add-to-cart heart flutter.

1 Jen Zeano Designs Soft Pink Latina Power Tee Jen Zeano Designs Size XS-4XL $32 See On Jen Zeano Designs Latinas, assemble! Say hello to the quintessential comfy tee that works as everyday wear for chilling at home, or that you can easily dress up with a leather jacket, distressed jeans, and python-print booties.

2 Viva La Bonita Gold Bonita Nameplate Necklace Viva La Bonita One Size $40 See On Viva La Bonita Bonita literally translated from Spanish means “pretty,” but really, it is so much more than that. Bonita is a lifestyle that’s all about stepping into your confidence. If you know, you know.

3 Maygel Coronel Juana Two Piece Maygel Coronel One Size $360 See On Maygel Coronel Good luck limiting yourself to just one purchase when you begin perusing the Maygel Coronel website. The gorgeous hues and romantic silhouettes (just look at those sleeves!) will have you daydreaming about your next tropical escape.

4 Flor de Maria Collection Flor Nude Heels Flor de Maria Collection Size 5.5-10 $325 See On Flor De Maria Collection If you’re anything like me you can’t even recall the last time you wore heels. But that doesn’t make them any less lust-worthy! Picture these sparkly beauties with a little black dress and a bold red lip — swoon, right?

5 Collectiva Veronica Dress Collectiva Size 2-10 $650 See On Collectiva Everyone needs at least one dress that can be thrown on with little to no thought and still look instantly put-together. This number does the trick, and the rich burgundy hue is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

6 El Cholo's Kid The Nina Tote El Cholo's Kid One Size $71 See On El Cholo's Kid Totes are arguably the best bag shape: They’re sturdy, can fit a bunch of stuff, and just make you look like you’ve got your life together. This plaid tote’s neutral palette will go with everything, whether you’re carrying work, baby, or travel essentials.

7 GRL Collective Tabitha Crystal Hoop Earrings grlcollective One Size $35 See On Grlcollective Hoops are a must in any Latina’s jewelry box. These feature dainty mini crystals that add just an extra touch of boho glam.

8 Farm Rio Beaded Sneaker Farm Rio Size 6-10 $185 See On Farm Rio All I have to say is that you had me at “beaded sneakers.” These are the perfect option for when you want to get dressed up, but you also still wanna be able to walk comfortably.

9 Selva \ Negra Thielma Dress Selva \ Negra Size XS-XXL $347 See On Selva \ Negra I am calling this the ultimate nap dress. Which, by the way, would look killer with those aforementioned beaded sneakers and some chunky gold jewelry.