Like every other millennial, I was basically raised by Elle Woods. I pick up anything I’ve dropped with a graceful bend and snap, Joanna Pacitti’s “Watch Me Shine” is still my personal war anthem, and I’m comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life. (No oat milk for my iced latte? I object.) But the area where she’s influenced me the most is my closet.

Elle was *the* style icon of the early 2000s — and still is. Proving her range, she could rock a gorgeous fuchsia halter dress for date nights as effortlessly as a structured blazer for her Harvard Law classes. She was also the epitome of maximalism, adding rosettes to knit beanies, pairing a fuzzy coat with a sparkly bikini, and never meeting a shade of pink she didn’t like. In short, she was pinkmaxxing before TikTok made “maxxing” a thing.

Turns out, I’m far from the only one still obsessed with her Legally Blonde style. Over two decades later, her wardrobe somehow outlived fashion cycles. The looks from the 2001 film still feel fresh, playful, and chic — and the Bustle team agrees.

With Elle, the highly anticipated prequel series, now streaming on Amazon Prime, a full-blown Elle Woods fashion renaissance is practically inevitable. So, to get ahead of the trend, I polled the Bustle staff for all the Legally Blonde-coded pieces they’re coveting. Get on it, ASAP.

For me, the most iconic Elle moment was when she dominated the final courtroom scene in a two-toned pink dress. A good ‘fit can make or break your confidence, and she was beaming the moment she stepped through those doors in her iconic color palette once again. What I loved most about the dress was its ’70s-inspired feel with the collar, cuffs, and sparkly belt. This hot pink Vince Camuto wrap dress has a similar vibe that I know Elle could rock today. — Rachel Chapman, BDG staff writer and social producer

Imagine getting into Harvard Law with an application video in which nothing you’re wearing is even remotely business casual. I’ve always loved Elle’s pink halter dress from that scene, and this Réalisation Par piece captures the same energy. The Y2K floral print and backless silhouette make it worthy of both a Harvard acceptance letter and my summer suitcase. — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

Elle’s first-day-of-school 'fit has lived in my mind rent-free for 20 years — especially her teal smoking jacket (which apparently was a knit wrap-style cardigan from Missoni). For a similar vibe, I’m definitely reaching for that same gorgeous hue in an oversized blazer. Obsessed. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

Elle was all about accessorizing her looks, and she loved a good hat. Her purple crocheted beanie was so cute and very Y2K with a large flower on the side. In the early 2000s, Taylor Swift was also known for rocking knit headwear , and it’s making a comeback with Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber sporting crochet hats in recent years. Swift’s summer collection even features a 1989 seagull crocheted hat that I think would look super adorbs at the beach, but it’s this pink beanie that is the most Elle Woods. — R.C.

Miss Woods is obviously known for rocking her pink, but one of her most memorable getups — for me, at least — was the bright green sequin bikini from her Harvard video essay. She starts the video in a pink version, then, in true Elle fashion, changes into a lime number nearly identical to this swim set from PacSun. You’ll need to purchase the magenta swim inflatable separately to fully replicate the iconic moment, but it’s a good start. — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

IMHO, Elle’s T-strap Mary Janes, aka her “last season Prada shoes,” should’ve won an Oscar for best supporting actor. (They practically helped win her sorority sister’s murder trial.) Thankfully, there’s no such thing as last season for chic accessories, so I’m adding this similar pair to my 2026 footwear roster, and so should you. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

Take any Elle-inspired outfit up a notch with the glitter gel pen of shoes: these pink feather kitten heels from SKIMS. Bonus points if you also spring for the matching gloves. — Sarah Ellis, BDG contributing editor

Elle *loved* a heart motif — on her feet (remember her glittery heart pink wedges in the opening sequence?) or on her neck. And since she rarely switched up her jewelry, her signature silver chain necklace with a heart pendant featured prominently in the movie. I loved the accessory then, and I still love it now. — A.L.

Elle Woods is one for iconic accessories (hello, pink paper boy hat), but my personal favorite addition to her outfits is her dog, Bruiser. Being Elle’s son, Bruiser must travel in style, and in Legally Blonde 2, his choice method is in a pink polka-dot tote carrier from Fifi & Romeo. The brand actually still makes the bag, and it can be yours for a cool $475. (There’s a black and white version, too, but where’s the fun in that?) — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

One of the easiest, most non-committal ways to channel your inner Elle is to accessorize with a pair of pink sunglasses. It adds a vibrant pop of color to an otherwise dreary look or sends a pink dress into OTT, pinkmaxxing territory. This pair from Pucci is *chef’s kiss*. — A.L.

I feel certain that Elle would love the bright colors and maximalist detailing on Min & Mon's bags, which have been worn by the likes of Love Island USA host Ariana Madix. — S.E.