Target is collaborating with one of your favorite denim labels: Levi’s. The heritage brand is partnering with Target on a range of items that span apparel, accessories, and even home goods. Levi's X Target will be available in most Target stores and online beginning on February 28. And it couldn’t come at a better time. With daily life morphing into a more casual day-to-day, you’ve found yourself gravitating more and more towards denim, mixing and matching everything from vintage T-shirts to silk blouses with your jeans.

The pieces take the already affordable classic denim brand and make it even accessible. All 100+ items from the expansive collection will retail from between $3 to $150, with most falling below the $25 line. In terms of size range, the clothing goes up to size 3X.

The collection includes straight leg jeans, denim truckers, dishware, and bedding alike. Not only are you going to love everything, but so will your S.O.'s, best friends, children, and even pets. Yes, dog beds and toys are also included in the expansive collection. What's not to love?

Below, you can get your first look at some of the best pieces from the Levi's x Target collab. It’s time to stock up.

For The Home:

Courtesy of Levi's x Target

Denim-inspired tableware will get you set for your next dinner party. How cool is that cutting board?

For Your Pet:

Courtesy of Levi's x Target

Let Fido cozy up in sherpa-lined denim just like your favorite trucker jacket, but softer.

For Bedtime:

Courtesy of Levi's x Target

Morning, noon, or night, Target and Levi's have your loungewear and bedding covered for days spent relaxing at home.

For Everyday Wears

Courtesy of Levi's x Target

All of your favorites are at Target with their new Levi's collab, from mom jeans to trucker jackets that go up in sizing to 3X.