Outfits are getting more and more risqué on Emily in Paris. Between Sylvie baring nip under a sheer LBD and Mindy becoming a burlesque performer, Season 4 of the Netflix hit is the boldest yet, making certified style stars out of the cast. While Emily herself still skews demure (albeit in an outrageous, maximalist kind of way), IRL, it’s Lily Collins who would fit right in with the new season’s style MO. Exhibit A: her latest daring ’fit.

To attend the Paris photocall of Season 4, Part 2, Collins looked très chic in all-black attire that put her lingerie on display. No offense, but Emily could never.

Lily’s Beaded Masterpiece

After weeks of anticipation for the second half of Season 4, the episodes finally hit the streaming platform on Sept. 12. Naturally, the cast got together in Paris to commemorate the launch. The hit series’ star completely stole the show — even in all black.

She wore a decadent beaded net dress that was completely see-through — it was more jewelry than dress. The decadent piece also featured a long fringe that hit her knees giving the actor a 1920s-flapper vibe. What she wore underneath rivaled the outside. She flaunted her lingerie, which included a teeny black brassiere and matching (ultra-high-waist) granny panties. The entire number is from Dior, a fitting French choice.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She topped off her look with an inky blazer and pointed pumps. Between baring lingerie and wearing black, the look couldn’t be any more different from what Collins’ conservative marketing whiz alter-ego would wear on the show. She likely would never be caught in black or anything scantily clad. And this is why Collins is chic and Emily (charmingly) ringarde.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Ashley Park’s Number

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, songstress and BFF to Emily, also arrived in a look so unlike her onscreen counterpart. While Mindy is also OTT all the time, the actor toned it down with a black velvet dress punctuated with a white bow.

As for her accessories, she donned pointed pumps (like Collins) and carried a crystal-encrusted novelty bag in the shape of perfume.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

J’adore.