When Hulu released the first photos of Lily James as Pamela Anderson, the resemblance was uncanny. James managed to embody the essence of the Baywatch star in just one image — even more so in the accompanying snap of her biting the nipple ring of Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee.

As promotional photos were debuted in the run-up to Pam & Tommy’s premiere, James rocked Anderson’s most iconic outfits, including the red bathing suit, the Tonight Show outfit, and the latex Barb Wire premiere dress. Thanks to a combination of costume designer Kameron Lennox’s attention to detail and James’ total embodiment of the character, you could easily mistake James for the real Anderson.

And that, in part, is down to Anderson’s confidence. Speaking to People in 2017, Anderson explained that “no matter what we look like, sexy comes from within” and that it's the imperfections that make us who we are. “Nobody’s perfect — imperfections are sexy,” she said. “Our vulnerabilities are what makes us attractive and unique.

Being a fan of Anderson herself, James felt like playing the star was a “huge responsibility” that she wanted to get perfect. “I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit,” the actor recently told Entertainment Tonight.

James certainly took Anderson’s spirit and wisdom on board for her role, and it seems that’s continued outside of Pam & Tommy. Since playing the ‘90s icon, James’ style has become much more daring, with confident low-hanging necklines, PVC, and figure-hugging ensembles taking centre stage.

In some instances, it seems that James has taken direct inspiration from some of Anderson’s memorable looks across the years. From corsets to leather, sheer fabric to a lot of pink, playing Anderson has definitely given James a whole new wardrobe. We love the confident looks she’s been showcasing. Below, see some of our favourites.

