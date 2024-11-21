Lindsay Lohan Wore A Plunging, See-Through LBD To Her Movie Premiere

As one of the biggest celebs of the 2000s, you’d be hard pressed to find a Y2K mood board without a photo or two of Lindsay Lohan. Even after all these years, she remains one of the most talked about A-listers in the culture, thanks, in part, to her style.

Though most of her famous looks are often associated with the controversial trends of the early aughts, the Parent Trap star recently proved she is deserving of a spot in the fashion hall of fame in a plunging see-through LBD.

Lindsay’s Sheer LBD

The Lohan-aissance has been alive and well since the 38-year-old made her triumphant return to the screen in 2022’s Falling for Christmas. Now, she’s back to reclaim her crown as the rom-com queen once again with her latest film, Our Little Secret, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 27.

Rather than honoring the fashion crazes of the era she came up in, Lohan nodded to the trends of today while attending the film’s premiere on Nov. 18. LiLo’s show-stopping gown, from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, boasted a sleeveless floor-length silhouette and featured two plunging panels down the chest held together by two rhinestone-studded clips.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The deep-V neckline hit right around the belly button before transitioning into a sheer maxi skirt. Underneath the garment she wore a pair of cheeky high-waisted skivvies for added coverage, though the see-through material still managed to leave her legs on full display.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Each side of the dress featured a small cutout between the armpit and the waistband, and the back of the dress gave way to a backless design.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She kept the accessories to a minimum — probably to avoid distracting from the head-turning gown — with a few bangles and beaded bracelets around the wrists, and ditched a statement necklace altogether in favor of the striking embellished accents. As for glam, Lohan styled her blonde tresses in a wavy half-up, half-down ‘do and opted for a subtle pink lip.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

LBDs For Days

Prior to the film’s premiere, Lohan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 17 to promote the upcoming project. During her appearance, the Mean Girls star wore yet another Zuhair Murad LBD from from the same collection — this time, the timeless mini dress featured a long-sleeved design accentuated by a pair of dramatic shoulder pads, and an eye-catching diamond embellishment that carried all the way down the garment.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Needless to say, Lohan’s style has been better than ever since she made her triumphant return to the spotlight.