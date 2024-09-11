Lindsay Lohan's Slip Dress At NYFW Was So ’90s

The Lohanaissance is in full effect, and now, it’s hitting New York Fashion Week. Lindsay Lohan has been riding high on a wave of new movies, which is only about to get bigger with Freakier Friday in 2025.

This past weekend, she returned to her hometown, attending Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2025 runway show and giving off ’90s vibes with her look.

Lindsay’s ’90s Look

Lohan wore a silky silver slip dress that draped down to the floor for an effortlessly elegant fit. She complimented her gown with a mid-length gray overcoat that had oversized buttoned pockets and a fur trim collar.

She amped up the glamour when it came to accessories, completing her look with a diamond drop necklace, studded silver chain, and a pair of small diamond earrings.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lindsay’s Sheer Gown

The night before going to Kors’ show, Lohan attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in a look that was tailor-made for Fashion Week festivities.

The star donned an elegant sheer gown with an off-shoulder neckline and scalloped details on the neck and hemlines. The fitted dress featured a lacy floral pattern, slyly showing off her underwear.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This time, she kept it simple on the accessories front, wearing just a pair of dangly diamond earrings and black pumps.

Lindsay’s U.S. Open Look

Before taking over Fashion Week, Lohan was one of the celebs who went to the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Finals on Sept. 8, where she embodied quiet luxury. Attending with her husband, Bader Shammas, she wore a cream buttoned-up midi dress with a crinkled skirt, cinched with a high-waisted belt.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her dress with a matching cardigan, Chanel ballet flats, and oversized sunglasses, making for a chic, match-ready ensemble.