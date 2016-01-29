Colder months are right around the corner, and it’s customary to change up your skincare products when the temperature and humidity drops. Gone are your favorite self tanners or lightweight products in favor of heavy-duty moisturizers and hydrating essences. But what about lips? Your kisser needs extra protection too, and there's nothing better, IMO, than a lip oil to provide your mouth with some extra comfort. If you've never tried a beauty oil for your face or body, just know that there are few products that can deliver better hydration, conditioning, comfort, nourishment, and environmental protection than they can. And the right oil will do the same thing for your lips.

If you’re all too familiar with dry, chapped, or cracking lips during the fall and winter, a lip oil will keep your pout smooth and moisturized. And you don't even have to sacrifice color for comfort. There are plenty of lip oils that come in fun and flattering shades — kind of like a lipgloss, only better.

If you're itching to try one, here are eight lip oils that will not only hydrate, condition, and protect against the harsh, winter elements, but will also impart some healthy shine and color.

The Cult-Favorite: Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

A modern take on a beloved classic, this lip oil from Clarins packs a bold punch of shimmery, metallic pigments and hydrating jojoba seed oil.

The Perfect Fall Shade: Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

This lip oil blends rosehip oil, shea butter, and grapeseed oil to create an ultra-hydrating and creamy formula your lips will love. Plus, it’s fragrance-free so those who are sensitive to certain scents can swipe it on with confidence.

The Hybrid Option: Róen Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm

If you’re looking for super soft lips and anti-aging benefits, then this is the lip oil for you. The oil-slash-balm hybrid includes argan oil, which has vitamin E, sweet almond oil, and hyaluronic acid for plumped, hydrated lips.

The Drugstore Buy: Catrice Cosmetics Powerfull 5 Glossy Lip Oil

Catrice Cosmetics’ Powerfull 5 Glossy Lip Oil is packed with skin-loving oils (avocado, coconut, jojoba and almond), not to mention hydration BFF hyaluronic acid. Bonus: Its formula actually reacts to your lips’ natural pH, creating a beautiful customized color.

The Sheer Pick: NYX Professional Makeup #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil

This NYX lip oil is legit everything. It has hydrating oils to lock in moisture, plus a vanilla-cherry blossom scent for those who like a little sweetness.

The Multitasker: Milk Makeup Glow Oil

One of the greatest things about Milk Makeup are their multi-use products, and this glow oil for cheeks and lips is dewy perfection for lips, cheeks, or lids.

The Go-To For Gloss Lovers: Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip

Attention all lip gloss lovers: This lip oil is the most gloss like, offering glossy shine, rich color, and a large, plushy doe-foot applicator that glides onto the lips like butter.

The Antioxidant-Rich Formula: ColourPop Lux Lip Oil

This ColourPop Lux Lip Oil combines chamomile and calendula oils that’ll soothe and treat your pout. The finish is lightweight — it’s perfect to throw in your purse and reapply as needed throughout the day.