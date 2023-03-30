In 2022, the Grammy-winning artist and queen of all things self-love, Lizzo, took her talents to the world of fashion when she launched her very own shapewear brand Yitty. Now, one year on, Lizzo’s Yitty is releasing an inclusive new line for “people of all gender identities.”

On March 30, the Your Skin by Yitty line — which includes tucking thongs, chest binders, and more — was introduced on Instagram with a series of photos displaying the brand-new collection, which is modeled by the “About Damn Time” hitmaker herself.

“When we say we support every body, we mean it,” a caption says of the new collection. “We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities — including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid, and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved. So, we decided to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.”

Lizzo’s latest shapewear is set to be released in late summer 2023 and is described as a “true passion project” that has been “two years” in the making. “It is our mission to continue serving all bodies ... this is just the beginning. We hope you can feel the love in every stitch.”

Following the announcement, many were quick to express their joy at the new collection online. “As a non-binary person, thank you. You truly are a legend for doing this,” wrote one excited fan, while another added on Twitter: “Seeing a mainstream celebrity sell binders is bringing me so much joy.”

As mentioned, Lizzo first launched Yitty back in March 2022 with the goal of changing the way plus-sized people view shapewear. “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” she said in a press release at the time. “I want to revolutionize our relationship with shapewear.”