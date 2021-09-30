Beauty

10 Unforgettable Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

Featuring glossy skin, indigo lips, and checkerboard nails.

Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Hilary Shepherd

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s always an assortment of eye-catching beauty looks to be found across the pond, from the dramatic to the innovative (those tassel ponytails at Halpern!) and everything in between. Here, the most stand-out hair, makeup, and nail moments from London Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Indigo Lips

At Mark Fast, MUA Pablo Rodriguez painted models’ lips a glossy violet-slash-indigo hue — specifically, he used a blend of Illamasqua’s Lipstick in Kontrol and Loaded Lip Polish in Glaze. With brushed-out brows and moody black eyeliner, the pouts did all the talking.

