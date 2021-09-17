Beauty
Major hair and makeup inspo ahead.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week is back — and if there’s anything to learn from its hiatus, it’s that there’s nothing like seeing stellar beauty looks IRL. As fashion month heads to London, see some of the most stand-out hair and makeup moments from the Spring 2022 shows in the Big Apple.
“Big, fun, and very camp,” is how Evanie Frausto, lead hairstylist for Bumble and bumble, described the gravity-defying hair at Christian Cowan. Complementary sheer lips and fresh complexions came courtesy of MUA and Smashbox Cosmetics lead artist Isamaya Ffrench.