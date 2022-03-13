Looking Good Is A Pain In The Ass, But These 40 Cheap & Clever Things Make It Easier

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of looking good — with how much time we collectively spend in front of the mirror, at the salon, and in the shower, the Founding Fathers should have considered rephrasing. And don’t even get me started on the costs — the pink tax is real, and so is the money we miss out on when we choose to spend our time primping and getting dressed instead of, say, investing in cryptocurrency.

It’s indisputable: Looking good is a bona fide pain in the ass. But simultaneously, there’s something about the ritual of self care and dressing thoughtfully that makes us feel better. We all deserve to feel confident and luxurious. And believe it or not, you can have your cake and eat it too when it comes to looking good and maintaining a healthy budget without losing your mind.

Spend a few minutes of your week nourishing your hair with this moisturizing treatment from L’Oreal Paris, and you’ll see silkier, shinier hair in no time. Or instead of spending your morning trying to find the perfect coordinating accessories, throw on this trio of gold-plated bracelets. There’s always a way to make your routine simpler, cheaper, or just plain easier — and you’ll find 40 of them below.

1 These Bougie Eye Masks That Are A Literal Gold Mine For Tired Eyes LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s Monday morning as I write this, and I could definitely use these 24K gold eye masks to perk up my skin after the weekend. The gold isn’t just for looks either — this prestige ingredient has hydration and circulation benefits, which helps even out your skin tone and reduce unwanted puffiness. And with added collagen and grape seed extract, you’ll be getting increased elasticity and protection from environmental factors too.

2 This 3-Piece Layered Necklace With Trendy Customization Asiansty Dainty Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can wear your heart around your neck with these layered initial necklaces. The 14K gold plated pieces can be worn individually for a little glitz or together for a super trendy layered look. You can even customize the circle charm with yours or a loved one’s initial and give this sweet accessory even more meaning. Available styles: 25

3 This Fan Favorite Brush That Dries & Styles Your Hair In One Go REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer Amazon $35 See On Amazon The REVLON one-step volumizer tool has a serious dedicated following on Amazon, with over 219,000 five-star reviews. This affordable tool dries and styles your hair simultaneously with ionic and ceramic technology that reduces frizz and damage. The volumizer will simplify your wash day routine significantly, and the non-detachable oval brush is designed to smooth your hair and create enviable volume for days.

4 This Super Pigmented Matte Lip Crayon That Lasts All Day Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon Matte Longwear Lipstick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Putting on lipstick is an easy way to look like you’ve put in more effort than you actually have. And the Maybelline SuperStay matte lip crayon stays in place for up to eight hours, so you don’t even have to stress about reapplying throughout the workday. With 25 rich colors to choose from and a built-in sharpener, the ink crayon applicator makes it practically effortless to apply on the move.

5 These Cruelty-Free Sheet Masks That Tackle Different Skin Needs I DEW CARE Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pack of 14 sheet masks contains six different kinds of skincare to target different skin concerns: pore tightening, brightening, firming, calming, de-stressing, and hydrating. Suitable for all skin types, this variety pack can be used every day for a little extra fun in your skincare routine or for a pampering session when you need a little time to yourself, either way, your skin will come out looking totally lush.

6 These Spiral Hair Ties That Keep Your Hair In Place Without Damage Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (4- Piece) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’ve ever had hair long enough to put up, I’m sure you’re familiar with the uncomfortable feeling of a too-tight hair tie. Skip the headache and opt for these spiral hair ties instead, which hold your hair back securely and are much gentler. Where traditional hair ties work by concentrating the tension on a single area of your hair, these coiled plastic ties spread it out over a greater surface area and help prevent tangles and breakage. They’re a lot more comfortable to wear on your wrist too, so you can keep one handy without cutting off your circulation or getting an awkward indentation in your skin.

7 This Irresistibly Cute Mini Backpack With Plenty Of Pockets IHAYNER Bowknot Mini Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mini faux leather backpack is possibly the most adorable way to carry around your daily essentials. It’s about the size of a magazine but can hold a ton of items with side pockets, a roomy main compartment, a front pouch with a button, and a hidden zippered pocket in the back. It’s just the right size for your wallet, keys, phone, and a notebook. And who can resist that sweet bow detail? Available colors: 15

8 A 20-Pack Of Oversized Hair Clips That Make Any Look Instantly Cuter SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips Set (20-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon No idea what to do with your day two hair? Pin it back with a few of these adorable hair clips — you’ll look instantly on-trend. The 20-pack comes with several styles of tortoiseshell resin barrettes, as well as some blinged-out bobby pins and alligator clips or various sizes, so you can pick the style that works best for you on any given day. They’re surprisingly sturdy too, as one reviewer pointed out: “I love these clips. They are so versatile. I’ve paired them with several outfits. I’ve worn them daily for about 2 weeks (I’ve taken naps in them, too), and they are still holding up,” they wrote.

9 These Exfoliating Socks That Leave Your Feet Smooth & Hydrated DERMORA Foot Peel Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get baby soft feet without making a pedicure appointment. This two-pack of peeling foot masks is an excellent exfoliating treatment for cracked heels, calluses, and rough skin. Simply slip the botanical extract-infused socks on and kick your feet up for an hour – within two weeks, all that dry skin will start to slide off, revealing touchably soft and moisturized feet.

10 This Hardworking Vitamin C Serum That Will Make Your Skin Glow Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are two of the most effective ingredients you can put on your face, and lucky for you, this hydrating serum has both. Vitamin C brightens your complexion, reducing the appearance of dark spots and protecting against environmental factors. Hyaluronic acid, along with jojoba oil and vitamin E assist with hydration, making this serum the perfect glow-from-within base.

11 A De-Wrinkle Spray That Instantly Refreshes Your Wardrobe The Laundress - Crease Release Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spritz a little of this wrinkle-releasing laundry spray on your favorite shirt, smooth it out with your hands, and no one will ever know it spent the night on the floor. It leaves behind a clean floral scent, and is ideal for travelers and laundry slumps alike. Plus it’s made with only plant-based, cruelty-free ingredients, and is suitable to use on nearly all fabrics.

12 These Ear Cuffs That Gives You The Look Of Cartilage Piercings PAVOI 925 Sterling SilverGold Plated Ear Cuff Amazon $13 See On Amazon Outfit your ear jewelry with these chic gold plated ear cuffs. The hypoallergenic, stainless steel huggies fit snugly around the outer edge of your ear, adding some sparkle with inlaid cubic zirconia stones. Available in yellow, white, or rose gold varieties, these cuffs are durable enough for everyday wear. “I’ve worn one everyday for over a month now. Super comfortable and durable. I even sleep in it. Much thicker than I expected. Nice quality,” one reviewer wrote. Available styles: 10

13 A Gentle Lip Exfoliator That’s Easy & Mess-Free To Apply e.l.f., Lip Exfoliator Amazon $4 See On Amazon Some gentle scrubbing with this e.l.f. lip exfoliator can do us all good. It’s infused with vitamin E, cherry, shea butter, avocado oil, and other sweet ingredients to remove dry and chapped skin, leaving your lips conditioned and moisturized. Unlike other exfoliators, this budget-friendly buy comes in a convenient lipstick tube that you can easily and discreetly toss in your bag and use without worrying about getting your fingers full of product.

14 These Glass Cuticle Pushers That Gently Clean Your Nails Bona Fide BeautyGlass Cuticle Pusher (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s easy to get the manicure of your dreams at home with the help of these glass cuticle pushers. Made from high-quality Czech glass, the eco-friendly set is long-lasting and won’t rust, corrode, or rot, unlike metal or plastic cuticle pushers. Use the beveled end to push back and trim your cuticles, and the pointed end to clean around and under your nails.

15 These Ultra-Comfortable Leggings That Have 52,000 Five-Star Reviews SATINA High Waisted Legging Amazon $15 See On Amazon More leggings is never a bad idea, particularly when they’re these sleek, buttery-soft high waisted leggings. They have over 52,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, because their high-waisted fit and polyester/spandex blend fabric are ridiculously comfortable. With plenty of stretch and dozens of color and pattern options, these leggings are a must-have for looking good even on the days when you can’t be bothered with real pants. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

Available styles: 56

16 These Genius Elastic Clips That Keep Your Pants Tucked Into Your Boots Boncas Improved Adjustable Elastic Boot Clip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of having your pants bunch up around the ankle, loop these adjustable elastic clips around your foot and snap the clips onto either side of the hem. No matter if you’re heading out on the town, going horseback riding, or just want to look sleek, these double-woven polyester clips will be the finishing touch you need to look put together.

17 A Detangling Hairbrush That Works Miracles On All Textures Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon A good hairbrush makes all the difference in the world — that’s what you’ll notice once you start using this specially-designed detangling brush. With firm but flexible bristles that work on any hair texture, this brush glides through tangles on wet or dry hair to minimize breakage and frizz. “This is my new favorite brush and I use it all the time,” one reviewer wrote. “I have mostly 4a hair, with maybe a touch of 3C here and there, but my hair is definitely in the kinky category and this brush works great.”

18 This Hardworking Mineral Sunscreen With A Sheer Tint CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Amazon $14 See On Amazon SPF is an absolute necessity, no matter the weather — but this CeraVe tinted sunscreen is so great, you will actually want to use it every day. This SPF 30 sunscreen has a sheer universal tint, designed to offset the white cast that some mineral sunscreens can leave behind while leaving a little glow on your skin. It’s also packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and is fragrance and paraben-free.

19 A Relaxed Cardigan That You Can Throw On With Practically Anything GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Layer this open front cardigan over a tank and jeans, or use it as an around-the-house cover up for some lightweight warmth and coziness. With a slouchy fit and two front pockets, it’s easy to throw on for a casual, cute look. Plus, it’s so soft, you’ll want it one every color. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

20 The Cruelty-Free Eyeliner Stamp That Makes Getting A Cat Eye A Breeze –The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon I’ve been wearing makeup for over a decade, and still haven’t mastered the art of winged eyeliner. Luckily for me and other eyeliner-inept makeup lovers, this winged liner stamp makes it easy to get the perfect, precise wing every time. The dual-ended tools have a wing stamp at one end and a fine tip at the other for defining the rest of the eye. You can even use the stamp as a stencil for more dramatic looks. Plus, the long-lasting, cruelty-free formula is super pigmented and completely smudge-proof.

21 A Pack of 50 Velvet Hangers To Keep Your Clothes In Prime Condition Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer in matching hangers — in fact, I have these exact non-slip velvet hangers in my closet right now. And I’m not alone - these hangers have over 44,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.8-star rating. I love how the texture and notches prevent thin straps from slipping off, as well as the 360 degree swivel hook. My clothes are definitely better off for it, which in turn makes me feel good every time I get dressed.

22 A Rinse Out Hair Treatment That Works In Less Than 10 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon You just need eight seconds to feel the effects of L’Oreal Paris’ Elvive Wonder Water. Tested on all hair textures, this rinse-out treatment works wonders, targeting damaged hair to strengthen and smooth each strand. This silicone-free, paraben-free product won’t weigh down your hair yet will leave it shiny and strong.

23 A Pack Of Hoops In Different Sizes For Stacking Or Switching Up Your Look ORAZIO Hoop Earrings Set (4-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Swap out your studs for thisfour-pack of hoop earrings to instantly elevate even the most casual looks. It contains four pairs of stainless steel hoops, ranging from 10mm to 20mm and available in five different finishes. They’re all super lightweight and comfortable, and even look great stacked on top of each other in multiple piercings. Available colors: 5

24 A Best-Selling Shoe Cleaner That’ll Make Your Sneakers Sparkle Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sneakerheads, rejoice: the Pink Miracle shoe cleaner kit has been the No. 1 shoe cleaning system since 1985. The combination of saddle soap, oils, and conditioner works on all washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas. A few drops is all you need to restore your kicks and make them look new again.

25 This Fine Tip Pencil That Gives You Defined, Long-Lasting Brows NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon No matter how you like your brows, you’ll love this NYX brow pencil. Use the super precise crayon tip to shape and fill in any sparse areas, then brush the spoolie through your brows for a natural-looking, full appearance. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is super creamy and soft, and despite being a budget buy, the 28,000-plus five-star reviewers report this pencil lasts as long as premium beauty brands.

26 These Oversized Claw Clips That Give Early ‘00s Vibes TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Piece) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Y2K renaissance is upon us, and that includes one of the best hair accessories known to man: big claw clips. These are one of the easiest ways to achieve an effortlessly-chic updo, and the acyrlic is soft enough that it won’t damage your hair or hurt your head while being strong enough to hold lots of locks. This trendy accessory comes in an affordable pack of four in tons of color combinations, so you can match your hair clips to every outfit. Available colors: 19

27 A Trio Of Chic Gold Bracelets For An On-Trend Look Turandoss Dainty Gold Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This elegant set of gold bracelets are “beyond gorgeous,” as one reviewer put it, and they look so much more expensive than they actually are. The trio come in over two dozen different styles, and you can easily wear them together or separately to accessorize. They’re made of 14K gold plated metal, and come with an extender for the perfect, most comfortable fit. Available styles: 27

28 This Duo Of Facial Massagers That Will Make Your Complexion Glow Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This jade roller and gua sha set is a great way to start or end your day with self care. The duo work together or separately to reduce inflammation and puffiness in your face while relieving tension. Apply an oil or serum before using either for increased slip, and use light pressure to massage your face and neck from top to bottom.

29 The Discreet Hair Removal Tool That Won’t Irritate Your Skin Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amzon $18 See On Amazon No other hair removal method can compare to the dermatologist-approved flawless painless hair remover — just look at the 70,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. It consists of a hypoallergenic, ultra-precision double ring head that cuts off peach fuzz and coarse hairs, leaving your skin ready for skincare and makeup. The portable tool contours easily around the face, leaving behind zero redness and irritation.

30 These Cable Knit Cuffs That Peek Out The Top Of Your Boots Loritta Boot Cuffs (2-Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This pack of two knit boot cuffs give you the look of knee high socks under your boots without the extra bulk. Made to be worn over jeans, leggings, or tights, these snug cuffs can be worn at any height and add a little extra warmth — not to mention some pretty cold-weather details — to any outfit. Available styles: 9

31 These Cool Oversized Sunglasses That Protect Your Eyes LVIOE Cat Eyes Sunglasses Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of oversized sunnies. Between the dark, polarized lenses and fashionably-large on-trend frame, these cat eye sunglasses add a certain air of mystery to any look. Beyond being chic, these glasses are practical, since they protect 100% of UVA and UVB rays and are shatterproof, so you don’t have to worry about them busting in your bag. Available colors: 19

32 This Collagen-Infused Mask That Makes Your Lips Plump & Hydrated YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kiss chapped lips goodbye: This moisturizing, collagen boosting overnight lip mask is an instant recipe for supple, smooth lips. Apply it before you go to sleep so your skin can soak up all of the eight natural ingredients, which include vitamin E, shea butter, and peach extract. It has a light peach tint, and comes with a tiny silicone applicator for mess-free and hygienic use.

33 These Bra Strap Clips That Transform Any Bra Instantly Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12-Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Make your favorite bra work with any outfit simply by using these bra strap clips. The pack of 12, which includes nine racerback clips and three elastic strap holders, attach to your existing bra to keep the straps out of sight and in place. They come in neutral shades, and can even give you a better fit with additional lift and support.

34 These Half Collars That Make Almost Any Outfit Office Appropriate Tatuo Fake Collar Detachable Blouse ( 2-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Go prep school chic by layering one of these fake detachable collar blouses underneath a sweater or sweatshirt. The pack of two are made for layering, and give the appearance of a full-on collared shirt without the extra bulk and unnecessary warmth. Elastic straps on either side hold them in place, so you can get a crisp, work-appropriate look from an otherwise casual outfit. Available options: 2

35 A Satin Pillowcase That Is Gentler On Your Hair & Skin ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you frequently wake up with frizzy, tangled hair, you need to invest in a pair of these satin pillowcases. Because they create less friction than cotton, they’re softer on the hair and skin, preventing facial creases, breakage, and matting. They’re made from satiny soft polyester with a discreet hidden zipper to keep your pillow inside, and come in over 25 colors to coordinate with your existing bedding.

36 These Simple & Sleek Flats That Are Shockingly Comfortable Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon No closet is complete without these pointed toe ballet flats. That classic silhouette is ideal for work and other dressy occasions, but with a memory foam sole, they’re also soft enough for everyday wear. One reviewer who works as a teacher commented “These shoes are the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned.” Available sizes: 5 – 15

Available colors: 20

37 A Compact Fabric Steamer That Really Packs A Punch Pure Enrichment PureSteam Portable Fabric Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon The next time you’re getting ready for a wedding or another special occasion, don’t forget to de-wrinkle your clothes with this portable fabric steamer. At just 8 inches tall, this powerful steamer removes even the most stubborn wrinkles from all types of fabrics, which is just the finishing touch you need to look your best. And with built-in safety features like automatic shutoff and a five year warranty, it’ll be the only clothes steamer you’ll ever need.

38 This Makeup Multistick That Can Replace Blush, Lipstick & More HAN Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Multistick Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’ve got limited time and real estate in your makeup bag, make sure it includes this all natural multistick. The clean, vegan formula delivers on glowy, sheer color made from plant pigment and minerals. Use it on your cheeks, lips, and eyes for a naturally flushed and dewy complexion.

39 This Jar Of Organic Castor Oil That’s A Secret Weapon For Hair Growth IQ Natural Castor Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes, you can get longer, fuller lashes without extensions or a lash lift. Applying this natural castor oil to your lashes and brows stimulates growth while nourishing and strengthening the hair. It restores shine, and you can also use it on your scalp, nails, and hair for extra hydration. You’ll also get applicator wands with your purchase that make it easy to sweep the cold-pressed, nutrient-rich oil across your eyebrows and onto your eyelashes, so they can reach their full natural potential without any makeup whatsoever.