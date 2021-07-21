If you hadn’t heard, 2000s hair is back in a major way. From zigzag parts and bubble ponytails (recently seen on stars like Bella and Gigi Hadid, respectively) to half-up, half-down looks à la J Lo, there’s a serious Y2K resurgence happening on the beauty front. And while some hair trends are better left firmly cemented in the aughts — fried strands and clipped back bangs, anyone? — there are a handful of early ‘00s hairstyles from the decade of MySpace and Juicy Couture tracksuits that feel nostalgic in a good way. The best part of all? They’re totally recreate-able.

If you’re feeling a little rusty in that department (and who can blame you — the era ended 12 years ago), Justine Marjan is here to help. The celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé ambassador has styled the locks of stars like Khloé Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley, so, yeah, she knows her stuff. And, as it turns out, Marjan also happens to be superb at creating popular Y2K-era hairstyles both on herself and on her clients.

Read on to learn — er, relearn — how to style five of Marjan’s favorite trends from the 2000s, from braided tendrils to a claw clip hairstyle.

1 Twisted Bun With A Claw Clip Justine Marjan/Instagram Marjan recommends first applying dry shampoo (she points to TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo as a good option) to your hair and massaging it through. Use a smoothing brush to gather hair at the nape of the neck, spritzing your hairline with hairspray to control frizz. Twist the hair at the nape of the neck, then direct it upward and secure with a claw clip, letting the remaining length of the hair fall over the clip for a fun waterfall effect.

2 Wavy Ponytail With Bangs Justine Marjan After washing and drying your hair, Marjan suggests brushing your bangs forward with a smoothing brush so that they frame the face. Add a slight wave to the rest of the hair with a heated curling tool, like the ghd Classic Curl Iron. Use a smoothing brush and hairspray to gather your hair into a high ponytail, then gently back brush the base of the pony for more volume.

4 Face-Framing Wisps With A Headscarf Justine Marjan Marjan touts this style as “perfect for ‘day two or three hair.’” First, spray your roots with dry shampoo, then massage it into the scalp and brush through. Use a flat iron to smooth the pieces of hair you want to frame your face. Then, set the hair using creaseless clips, hair spray, and a toothbrush. Clip up the remaining strands and tie a scarf behind the face-framing pieces, securing the ends at the nape of the neck, then release the clipped up section to conceal the knot.