If you hadn’t heard, 2000s hair is back in a major way. From zigzag parts and bubble ponytails (recently seen on stars like Bella and Gigi Hadid, respectively) to half-up, half-down looks à la J Lo, there’s a serious Y2K resurgence happening on the beauty front. And while some hair trends are better left firmly cemented in the aughts — fried strands and clipped back bangs, anyone? — there are a handful of early ‘00s hairstyles from the decade of MySpace and Juicy Couture tracksuits that feel nostalgic in a good way. The best part of all? They’re totally recreate-able.
If you’re feeling a little rusty in that department (and who can blame you — the era ended 12 years ago), Justine Marjan is here to help. The celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé ambassador has styled the locks of stars like Khloé Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley, so, yeah, she knows her stuff. And, as it turns out, Marjan also happens to be superb at creating popular Y2K-era hairstyles both on herself and on her clients.
Read on to learn — er, relearn — how to style five of Marjan’s favorite trends from the 2000s, from braided tendrils to a claw clip hairstyle.