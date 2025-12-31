Serious bag collectors have at least one legacy bag from each fashion house on their wish lists, if not already in their closets. For Louis Vuitton, that bag is the Alma.

First introduced in 1934, the curved trapezoidal legacy bag is easily the style that’s most synonymous with the French label. That’s thanks, in no small part, to all the it girls who carried the bag to superstardom in the early aughts, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna (repeatedly), as well as fictional fashionistas such as Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen.

Despite its decadeslong story, interest in the bag hasn’t waned, and it’s still as coveted as ever.

The Louis Vuitton Alma’s Long History

Fashion fans would love to know that the bag is steeped in lore. Legend has it that it was Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself who commissioned the bag for personal use from Gaston-Louis Vuitton. In the 1920s, Chanel supposedly wanted a “Steamer”-style bag for everyday wear, so Vuitton designed one (with the interlocking C’s, too). Years later, in 1934, Vuitton released a similar style to the public called the “Squire,” inspired by Paris’ Alma Bridge, hence its Art Deco-esque shape.

In 1992, after previously being discontinued, the top-handle bag was reintroduced as the “Alma” — and that’s when it ultimately took off. Originally introduced in the label’s signature monogrammed canvas, the 91-year-old legacy bag has since been reinterpreted in several colorways, fabrics, sizes, and collaborations.

Though the classic monograms still fly off the shelves, it’s the limited-edition collaborations that consistently have shoppers lining up in stores. When Marc Jacobs was creative director of Vuitton from 1997 to 2014, he tapped several artists to reinterpret the designs — the Alma among them.

Some of the hit partnerships were with Stephen Sprouse (2001), who painted monogrammed bags in his signature graffiti style; Takashi Murakami (2003), who is responsible for the white-based canvas with the colorful monogram; and Yayoi Kusama (2012), who lent her signature dots all over the bags. It’s the latter two collaborators that made the bag even buzzier in the past few years.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When Louis Vuitton re-partnered with Kusama (in 2023) and Murakami (in 2025), it ignited a renewed interest in the Alma and other classic styles. (If you’ll recall, the succeeding fashion month seasons were practically dotted post-Kusama drop.)

To this day, social media users unbox their Alma hauls to oohs and aahs.

Celebs Love The Bag

One of the most iconic photos from the noughties was one of Paris Hilton and then rising star Kim Kardashian carrying matching gigantic bags in gold and silver, respectively. Take a closer look: Those are both Alma carryalls.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna similarly would help popularize the bag in the latter part of the decade, flaunting her Alma collection over multiple outings from the noughties and beyond. Her most recent Alma sighting came in July, when she brought out a white-and-black vintage Stephen Sprouse piece from 2001. (Beyoncé owns the exact same limited-edition one, of course.)

Even the new generation of fashionistas cosigned the legacy design. Kendall Jenner, for example, was spotted carrying a smaller monogrammed bag, unlike her older sister’s oversize option.

Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Over the years, more celebs took to the bag, whose growing fanbase includes Kirsten Dunst, Ashley Tisdale, and Kylie Jenner, who owns an Alma with her mom’s face custom painted on it.

Wait, The Alma Costs How Much?!

If you, too, want your own arm candy, you have a lot of options to choose from. The Alma comes in a variety of fabrics including the OG canvas monogram and the checkered Damier Ebene canvas, textured Epi leather, embossed options, trunks, and a new supple calfskin, as well as multiple sizes: the nano, BB, PM, and GM, from smallest to largest. Both nano and BB options come with detachable crossbody straps for hands-free versatility. Some colorways can also be customized with one’s initials, stripes, or patches for a personalized touch.

While the Alma is a legacy bag, it’s relatively more affordable than other Louis Vuitton designs. Prices go from $1,880 for the Nano canvas, to about $1,940 for the more popular BB size in canvas. Meanwhile, limited-edition designs have a bit of a premium, going for $2,890 for a BB size. On the pricier end of the spectrum lies the trunk-style bag, which retails for $11,300. Pro tip: If you want a limited-edition drop, develop a relationship with a sales associate or line up within the first few days of release, because those go *quick*.