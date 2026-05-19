One thing about this season’s most popular bags: They’re going to show up and show out, no matter what you’re wearing. Oversize luxury has taken center stage, with Internet boyfriends like Jacob Elordi and Pedro Pascal toting extra-large iterations in recent months. Now, It girls are raiding the men’s department for their supersize carryall needs — and Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 is leading the charge.

The Speedy is far from new — it’s been a fashion-girl staple since 1930, with a legendary roster of fans like Audrey Hepburn, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, and Zendaya. But Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams gave the iconic barrel silhouette the glow-up it’s known for today. Starting with his debut collection in 2023, he ditched the traditional rigid canvas for a soft, slouchy “LV Buttersoft” leather that moves with you. It’s a reinterpretation that hits deep for style insiders, including Bustle Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee.

“To see Pharrell create these in an array of sherbet-y colors represents everything that makes the Speedy such an essential piece.”

“My very first official bag was a Louis Vuitton Speedy, so these bags hold great nostalgia for me,” Yee says. “I had moved to New York for my internship at Vogue, and I felt so excited to own my first official piece of fashion. New to the city, new to fashion, I had the perfect bag to hold everything.”

Looking at the 2026 lineup, she adds: “To see Pharrell create these in an array of sherbet-y colors represents everything that makes the Speedy such an essential piece. It’s a bag that’ll always exist, and carries great history and heritage. But it’s open to newness, freshness, reinvention — not so different than an aspiring fashion editor moving to New York.”

It’s easy to see why the new collection feels so special. Williams leaned all the way into the details, offering the Speedy P9 in a dreamy spectrum of fruity hues like “Frozen Lime” green, “Lemonade” yellow, and “Summer Peach.” He also shook up the sizing menu, blowing past the OG 30-centimeter silhouette to offer mega-size 40- and 50-centimeter versions designed to maximize the drama. But the real magic is in the IYKYK touches, from hidden lion-motif engravings on the handle mounts to a gleaming gold-toned plaque hidden inside.

Now, the Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 runways are pushing the boundaries even further with reversible leather options, detachable hardware handles, and even glow-in-the-dark monogram prints. Whatever you choose, your future outfits are going to serve with the addition of the Speedy. The rest of your clothes are just along for the ride.