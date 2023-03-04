Type “Lululemon alternative” into your TikTok search bar and you’ll be met with countless alternatives, many of which have now garnered their very own legions of fans for being that dang good. And much like these Lulu fans who are committed to finding top-tier alternatives, I too have spent hours scouring the web for the best of the best Lululemon alternatives, and let me tell you, I’ve struck gold. If you want the Lulu look without the Lulu price tag, keep reading for a list of the best Lululemon jogger alternatives. From cozy sweats for lounge days to luxe, pure Merino wool joggers, these joggers look, feel, and perform similar to the original Lulu styles, but they’re sold for a fraction of the price.

What To Look For When Shopping For Lululemon Jogger Alternatives

Material

While you won’t be finding Lululemon’s iconic trademarked fabrics on Amazon, you can still ensure that your alternatives feel and perform similarly by taking a peek at the material composition. It’s also a good idea to check out the reviews for an idea of how the materials feel, whether that’s soft and substantial, cool and crisp, or airy and unlined. Luckily, lots of said reviews come from devout Lululemon customers who have happily traded in the real thing for their Amazon alternatives.

Design Details

The Lululemon alternatives on this list also have comparable design features to the specific style of Lulu joggers you admire, whether that’s a wide waistband, zippered pockets, or adjustable drawstring closures. Lululemon is also identifiable for the logo placement, which is centered at the back of the waistband. Some of the options below have a similar logo placement (with the brand’s own logo, of course), adding to the Lulu-like appearance at a glance.

Whether you’re planning on lounging, working from home, or heading out for a run, these Lululemon jogger dupes are ready for it — and they won’t break the bank.

1 The Best Alternative To The Align Jogger Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger Amazon $16 See On Amazon From the wide waistband to side pockets, a slim-fitting silhouette, a similar logo placement, and both cropped and full-length options, these wildly popular joggers are reminiscent of the Align joggers from Lululemon. While these have a different fabric makeup than Lulu’s signature Nulu fabric, reviewers say they are just as comfortable and still offer the stretchy, sweat-wicking properties of the original. They’re a best-seller on Amazon, boasting an impressive 100,000+ ratings and dozens of reviews confirming they’re a great, less-expensive alternative to Lulu styles — and they come in a whopping 161 colors and prints. Helpful review: “I own several pairs of align Lulu joggers. These are amazing!! The material is not identical, but honestly if I didn’t know, I really would think these are the real thing. The material truly has a buttery soft feel to it [...] I bet you won’t pay $100 for jogger leggings again, after trying these! Sooooooo soft & comfy!” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 161 | Material: 84% Polyester, 16% Spandex

2 The Best Alternative To The Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Like the Lululemon style, these Amazon Essentials joggers are made from soft, breathable French terry, though the Lulu sweats have a bit more stretch and they’re mostly made of cotton. Still, they boast a tapered fit, drawstring waistband, and side pockets reminiscent of the originals. As an added bonus, these are available in way more shades. Helpful review: “So I ordered these the same [day my] husband purchased me the exact ones from lululemon. I wore the lulus until these came in and liked the lulus but I LOVE these. They look better than the lulus, fit better and are just as comfortable! Definitely worth the price!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X | Colors: 38 | Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

3 The Best Alternative To The Ready To Rulu High-Rise Jogger G Gradual Joggers With Zipper Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Featuring a similar slim fit with tapered cuffs, drawstring waistband, and two deep side pockets (these are zippered for added security), these highly-rated joggers look so similar to Lulu’s Rulu Joggers. The logo placement and material makeup differ, but these are moisture-wicking with a similar soft, lightweight feel that still keeps you warm on winter walks and jogs, as well as four-way stretch designed to move with you. Helpful review: “This was surprisingly fire. I bought it as a lulu [alternative] but I think it’s even better. The material is slightly thicker than lulus but it’s a good thing because the cuffs stay up when you raise them. Theyre so soft and STRETCHY. They’re not too thin and not too thick just perfect.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 21 | Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

4 The Best Alternative To The Adapted State High-Rise Fleece Jogger BALEAF Fleece Lined Thermal Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon When the temps start to drop, slip into these temperature-regulating joggers that will keep you warm. Just like the pair from Lululemon, these alternatives have a fleece lining that traps heat and is water-resistant, so you’ll feel warm without overheating on cold-weather walks and jogs (the brand says they’ll keep you warm in temperatures as low at 30 degrees Fahrenheit). The exterior is wind-resistant, too. While these don’t have zippered ankle cuffs like the original or a similarl logo placement, they do have a high, wide waistband with an interior drawstring, deep side pockets, and a zippered back pocket where you can store your phone or keys. Helpful review: “I have Lululemon Align Joggers, but they are a little thin for winter. I was so surprised that these pants fit perfectly [...] Great quality, especially for $26!! [...] The material is athletic looking but not shiny like some. You could wear with a sweater or athletic shirt. The inside is super soft and comfortable and warm enough for Colorado winters. As soon as I tried them on, I bought 3 more pairs!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

5 The Best Alternative To The Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger Libin Lightweight Quick Dry Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Lulu’s Dance Studio joggers are made of their Luxtreme fabric, known for its crisp, breezy feel and lightweight, sweat-wicking properties — and these Libin joggers tick all of those boxes, thanks to their quick-dry performance fabric. The fabric is also treated with UPF 50+ sun protection, making them perfect for outdoor activities. A cult favorite in their own right, these stretchy, tapered joggers also have zippered side pockets, elastic cuffs, and an adjustable drawstring waistband although they don’t have a logo. Helpful review: “These are great!!! So comfy! Fit exactly as expected. The pockets are great. They dry SO FAST! [...]. While hiking I spilt my coffee on me. They were completely dry within like 7-8 mins!” [...] stretch just enough to not feel restricting in anyway.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

6 The Best Alternative To The Engineered Warmth Jogger Woolly Clothing Co Merino Wool Jogger Amazon $110 See On Amazon These joggers are on the pricey side, but they’re still less expensive than their Lulu counterparts. Odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and oh-so-soft, these mid-rise joggers are also made from pure Merino wool fibers that regulate your body temperature, making them equally well-suited toward warm and cold weather activities alike. When it’s super cold out, you can wear them as a base layer underneath another pair of pants (the slim fit works well for layering). A drawstring waistband and side pockets are the finishing touches alhtough note that it does not have a logo. Helpful review: “Lightweight, cozy & warm, temperature regulating wool joggers. I couldn’t love them more. Much lighter and less bulky looking than traditional sweatpants.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% Pro-Knit Australian Merino Wool