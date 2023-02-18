If you’re tall, you already know how tricky it can be to find pants that fit, and sweatpants can be especially challenging. Tracking down the best sweatpants for tall women is all about keeping an eye out for inseam length, and paying close attention to Amazon reviews for a better idea of how each style fits (or doesn’t) on fellow tall folks IRL.

How To Shop For The Best Sweatpants For Tall Women

Inseam Length

Depending on the style, the ideal pant inseam for tall women (5-foot-8 and over) can range anywhere from 31 to 36 inches, though if you like a slightly cropped, ankle-skimming length, you can opt for something a bit shorter. Unlike buying denim or pants, though, not every pair of sweatpants lists the inseam length, so pay attention to reviews, and keep an eye out for brands that sell tall sizes — every pair of sweatpants on this list is either available in a variety of inseam lengths, or features glowing feedback from tall people like yourself. Note that some sweatpants can shrink in the wash (this is especially common with cotton ones), potentially shortening them, so you may want to hang them dry to avoid any unwanted shrinkage.

Fit & Style

Knowing your fit preference is a good thing to consider while shopping, especially if you’re a tall person buying “regular” inseam lengths. For example, a cuffed jogger offers enough structure that you may be comfortable sizing up, knowing the larger size will likely correspond with a longer inseam; the cuffed hem will prevent the silhouette from feeling sloppy. Those who love keeping up with current trends may love a wide-leg pant, which looks just as on-trend cropped as it does full-length.

As every sweatpant enthusiast knows, every pair of sweatpants serves a different purpose. That’s why I’ve chosen a range of styles to suit so many occasions and lifestyles — you’ll find moisture-wicking joggers perfect for exercise, fleece-lined sweatpants that’ll keep you cozy in cold weather, soft, flexible styles that work beautifully for yoga and lounging, and everything in between. The common denominator? They’re all tall girl-approved.

Scroll on to shop some of the best sweatpants for tall women.

1 Editor’s Pick: These 100% Cotton Joggers Available In 3 Inseams Safort 100% Cotton Sweatpants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These sweatpants come in your choice of inseams, including an extra-long 34-inch option. Made of 100% cotton, these comfy joggers feature an adjustable drawstring waistband, two side pockets, and an extra zippered pocket. The slim cut adds enough structure to wear them out of the house, but they’re perfect for lounging, too. Pair with everything from workout tanks to tees, or try them with a lug-sole boot and cashmere sweater for a casual daytime look. Editor praise: “These cute sweatpants have pockets, are cut closer to the body, and are tapered at the ankle so while they feel and look casual, they don't feel like pajamas. The best part is you can choose an inseam based on your height — the extra-long reaches a bit past my ankle and is perfect (I’m 5-foot-7).” — Bustle editor Lisa Fogarty Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 100% Cotton | Inseam Length: 28, 31, or 34 Inches

2 Another Editor-Approved Fave: These Fleece-Lined Joggers For Chilly Days Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pop on this pair of joggers when the temp turns chilly; they’re lined with cozy fleece to keep you toasty in cold weather. Adding to the functionality are two side pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist, and they’re available in so many cute colors and prints, no wonder they’re so popular — over 21,000 shoppers have given these cozy joggers a five-star rating. Very tall people may want to pay attention to the reviews, though, which indicate that this pair may work best for tall people under 5-foot-9 inches. Editor praise: “I’m 5-foot-7 & currently wearing these Amazon Essentials joggers. They’re about ankle-length on me, so they might not be ideal for the truly tall, but as an all-purpose sweatpant they can’t be beat. You get a nice, tapered silhouette with solid construction that includes two deep pockets in a fleece-backed knit that’s truly warm. I rely on these for commuting to the gym in winter, and stocked up on the matching sweatshirts and hoodies to create my own ‘bougie on a budget’ co-ord sets. Plus, since they’re so affordable, they’re easy to replace if they earn a coffee stain.” — Bustle editor Scarlett James Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 41 | Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester | Inseam Length: Not Listed

3 A Pair Of Lightweight Champion Sweatpants That Tall Women Rave About Champion Cotton Sweatpants Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tall people love these Champion cotton sweatpants with an open leg; one Amazon reviewer wrote that they “fit like a tall size,” while another raved, “tall women this is your lucky day!” The brand lists the inseam as 31.5 inches, but the inseam increases with size. Made of a lightweight knit with an elastic waistband, drawstring closure, and a tag- (and itch-) free design, this pair of sweatpants is classic and tall-girl-approved. Note that this pair doesn’t have pockets. Relevant review: “I absolutely LOVE these pants!!!! They are soft and comfortable, but the best part for me is the length!!! I am 5'10" and every pair of lounge pants I have bought are always too short. Most inseams seem to be around the 31" range, these seem to be around 34"!!!! So if you are looking for a tall length, these are it! Planning on buying the other colors too!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester | Inseam Length: 31.5 Inches (varies by size)

4 These Best-Selling Joggers In So Many Colors & Prints Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Over 69,000 shoppers have awarded this pair of joggers a five-star rating, and hundreds of them are tall. Even though the inseam is a bit shorter, one reviewer raved, “tall girls rejoice, these pants are perfect!” Made of a comfy, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, this pair features two side pockets, a hidden pocket at the waistband, and cuffed legs, and they’re available in over 100 colors and prints (some colors and prints are available in a capri length as well), so you’re sure to find more than one pair you love. Bonus: They’re only $16 right now, so you may just need to snap up a few pairs. Relevant review: “I'm 6' and these are the first [sweatpants] that reach all the way to my ankles. They're very stretchy, and almost feel like a harem pants. They're definitely my favorite pair of pants I own. They're not see-through at all, they're extremely soft, the print on them is adorable, even the elastic is a nice quality. Love them!” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 100+ | Material: 84% Polyester, 16% Spandex | Inseam Length: 28 Inches

5 These Joggers In A Trendy, Oversized Fit VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these oversized joggers perfectly on-trend, tall people love that this pair can accommodate longer legs; the brand doesn’t list the inseam length, but reviews indicate that it ranges between 30 and 34 inches, depending on the size. Made of a soft cotton blend, these unlined joggers have an elastic, adjustable drawstring waistband and cinched, structure-adding cuffs — oh, and pockets, too. Pair them with a cropped tee and chunky sneakers for a look that’s both cozy and trendy. Relevant review: “I was looking for sweatpants that actually fit a tall women such as myself. Being 6 foot it is often hard to find clothing to fit true to size these are great comfortable and great in length. Will be back to purchase more very cozy!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 85% Cotton, 15% Polyester | Inseam Length: Not Listed

6 These Fleece-Lined Joggers Available In Extra-Tall Sizes Inno Soft Fleece Lined Joggers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Customize your fit with this pair of joggers; available in extra-tall sizes, you can choose from 28-, 31-, 34-, or 36-inch inseams, so however long your stems, you can find the pair that’s right for you. Featuring a drawstring waist, cuffed legs, and two side pockets, these joggers are lined in a super-soft fleece to keep you warm even on the chilliest of days. Relevant review: “Great for tall women! I absolutely love these!!! I wore them outside in 30 degree weather and still felt warm. Those are the first pair of sweat pants I've ever bought that actually fit in my legs and waist.” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 63% Polyester, 32% Cotton, 5% Spandex | Inseam Length: 28, 31, 34, or 36 Inches

7 This Pair Of Comfy Fleece Sweatpants That Are Tall Girl-Approved JUST MY SIZE Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $14 See On Amazon The 30.5-inch inseam may be a bit cropped depending on your height, but so many tall reviewers rave that this pair of popular sweatpants is both comfy and great for the long-legged. Featuring straight legs and a drawstring waist, this pair is made of 100% cotton and have brushed fleece on the inside, so they’re super soft and cozy. The clean lines and pocketless, pant-like silhouette are polished enough that you can get away with wearing them outside the house, depending on how you style them — even the simple addition of a cashmere sweater can make these errand-appropriate. Relevant review: “I bought these because of the great price the mighty Amazon was offering and ended up buying 2 of each of the gray and black. They are a little long at first and you do have to cuff them (I’m 5 foot 9) but when you wash them they do shorten. They are comfy fit well warm [...] I’d wear them out to lunch or dinner no problem!” Sizes: 1X — 5X | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% Cotton | Inseam Length: 30.5 Inches

8 This Pair Of Moisture-Wicking Performance Joggers In 4 Inseam Lengths Yogipace Lightweight Active Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon If your personal Venn diagram includes being both tall and active, consider this pair of joggers; they’re made from a lightweight, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex designed to wick away moisture, and they’re available in your choice of four inseam lengths so you can find the perfect fit (the longest is designed to fit people 6 feet tall and over). Featuring a drawstring waist, cuffed legs, and two side pockets, reviewers are obsessed with how comfy they are; you’ll want to wear them long after your workout is done. Relevant review: “I'm 5'10", 130 pounds, and purchased an XS tall size. They are perfect! I love it when I can find long athletic pants that are not crazy expensive. The fabric is really soft.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex | Inseam Length: 25, 28, 31, or 34 Inches

9 These Super-Soft Joggers With A Comfortable Ruched Waistband DIBAOLONG Lounge Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon While not available in tall sizes, these popular joggers have over 7,000 five-star reviews to back them up, with plenty of tall reviewers raving about them; as one 5-foot-9 reviewer shared, “I probably own 15 pairs of these now.” Made of an ultra-soft and flexible fabric with four-way stretch, and featuring a high, non-constrictive ruched waistband, two side pockets, and cuffed legs, these are perfect for activities like yoga and long walks, but you’ll reach for them on all your lounge days, too. Relevant review: “As a tall woman, I’m always excited to find clothes not marketed as tall that reach my ankles! Even better, these are so comfortable AND have pockets!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 33 | Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex | Inseam Length: Not Listed