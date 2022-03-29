Lululemon’s newest must-have items are served.

The beloved activewear brand released its highly anticipated tennis collection Tuesday, and, much like the rest of its expansive offerings, the pieces are perfect for both on and off the court. One person who can attest to the former is tennis pro and Lululemon ambassador, Leylah Fernandez, who, as part of the launch, will compete in the collection.

Inspired by the Indian Wells tennis tournament held in picturesque Palm Springs, California, the colorful Lululemon tennis collection is the first of its kind for the brand — meaning its first “intentionally created” range of items made specifically for tennis.

Mobility, comfort, and ease of use were front of mind for this new collection, which can be easily paired with any of the brand’s other pieces. In a statement, Fernandez echoed the line’s wearability, and shared why it’s so important to her.

“When I’m on the tennis court, I don’t want to think about anything that I’m wearing,” she said. “I’m just there to play tennis, to have fun, and put on a show for the people. When I put on Lululemon, I feel confident, and I’m ready to take on any challenge that’s in front of me.”

The Spring 2022 collection, available now, features dresses, skirts, jackets, bras, as well as accessories and a men’s collection. Available in sizes 0-20, it ranges in price point from $14 to $138.

Ahead, shop some choice items from the collection, and head to Lululemon to see more.

