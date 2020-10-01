Few brands go as big as Lush when it comes to holiday collections, whether it's the brand's Halloween-themed goods or its cheeky peach and eggplant Valentine's Day launches. The latest, Lush's holiday 2020 collection, has just dropped, and you'll find some returning favorites along with a few new items.

The 50-piece collection launches online Oct. 2, and it'll be available in stores Oct. 5. (Gift sets, however, launch online Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 in stores.) Holiday favorite scent Snow Fairy returns in nearly every category, including as a highlighter called Snow Fairy Glow Stick. The classic present-shaped Golden Wonder bath bomb and Bûche de Noël face and body cleanser are both making their return, while other highlights include a minty Candy Cane lip scrub and an Elfie Stick bath bar you can use again and again.

If you're already looking to stock up on some holiday items, scroll through to check out a few of Lush's newest offerings.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Rudolph Nose Shower Bomb Lush $3.95 See On Lush Even those without a tub can get in on the bath bomb fun with Lush's Rudolph Nose Shower Bomb. The cleansing ball emits a bright lemony and ho wood scent for an energizing lift that'll perk you right up in the morning.

2 Snow Fairy Glow Stick Lush $18.95 See On Lush Lush's Glow Sticks are a brand-new creation for the holidays. The pink-hued highlighter smells like the brand's iconic Snow Fairy scent and gives a glittery sheen to the skin while moisturizing with nourishing oils.

3 Yog Nog Body Milk Lush $10.95 See On Lush Lush's Yog Nog bubble bar from 2019 now comes in the form of a hydrating lotion. The almond oil will moisturize your skin, while the sweet and spicy clove and ylang-ylang scents will leave you smelling delicious.

4 Candy Cane Lip Scrub Lush $12.95 See On Lush Harsh winter weather = chapped lips. Keep them exfoliated and plump with this peppermint and sugar-based scrub that hydrates with shea butter and jojoba oil.

5 Golden Wonder Bath Bomb Lush $7.95 See On Lush Lush's Golden Wonder Bath Bomb is a Christmas staple that returns almost every year. The vibrant orange and lime scent is perfect for citrus lovers, and the golden outside melts away to a turquoise inside, turning your bath a fun shade of blue with golden flecks.

6 Elfie Stick Bubble Bar Lush $5.95 See On Lush While most bubble bars crumble in the water in one go, Lush's Elfie Stick is multi-use. Hold the banana- and pear-scented stick under your running faucet to create huge bubbles, and let it dry between uses.

7 Holly Golightly Wonderball Lush $9.95 See On Lush The Holly Golightly Wonderball is like three products in one: The top half is a bubble bar, while the splittable bottom half is two bath bombs in one. Use all three products either at once or separately.

8 Roasting Chestnuts ON An Open Fire Shower Gel Lush $36.95 See On Lush Cedarwood and sage create the warm, earthy smell of roasted chestnuts, and this shower gel also includes oat milk to soothe skin and glycerine to calm irritation.

9 Orange Shower Scrub Lush $29.95 See On Lush Citrus fans will love this orange-scented exfoliator, which is made with sea salt to buff away dead skin and orange juice to make you look radiant.