The 50-piece collection launches online Oct. 2, and it'll be available in stores Oct. 5. (Gift sets, however, launch online Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 in stores.) Holiday favorite scent Snow Fairy returns in nearly every category, including as a highlighter called Snow Fairy Glow Stick. The classic present-shaped Golden Wonder bath bomb and Bûche de Noël face and body cleanser are both making their return, while other highlights include a minty Candy Cane lip scrub and an Elfie Stick bath bar you can use again and again.
If you're already looking to stock up on some holiday items, scroll through to check out a few of Lush's newest offerings.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.