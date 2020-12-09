Shopping

15 Luxury Gifts To Treat Yourself Or Your Loved Ones This Year

From style to skincare.

By Mekita Rivas

There’s no better time than the holiday season to indulge a bit — especially after a rough year. If you’ve been playing it safe with your spending habits lately, no one is going to fault you for finally taking the plunge and investing in that designer piece you’ve been eyeing for months. And there are so many covetable luxury gifts this season, perfect for treating yourself or your family.

The number one strategy to remember when you’re shopping for luxury gifts? You need to be armed with a plan. You’ve got to have a clear idea of what you’re looking for, otherwise it’s easy to get distracted by all the splashy logos and high-end fixings. Identifying one or two big-ticket items that you’re willing to splurge on will help you stay focused, and you’ll be less likely to be afraid of your credit card bill come January.

That’s where this luxury gift guide enters the picture. Scroll down for the best luxury finds this season, all of which have a unique value to offer. From stiletto heels that will turn all the heads to skincare that will render the rest of your beauty cabinet virtually obsolete, there’s a luxe gift for everyone on your shopping list — even if your list is just yourself (hey, this is a no judgement zone).

Below, find the must-have luxury gifts for holiday 2020. You can reference this list when shopping for others, or send it over to some loved ones who might need a few gift giving hints.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1
For The Floral Scent Lover

Looking for a floral perfume that isn’t too overpowering? We love this option from Gucci, which is subtle yet striking — just a spritz provides the perfect finishing touch before you head out the door.

2
For The Fashion-Obsessed

For the friend who’s always serving lewks, this open back blazer from Fenty is a sartorial indulgence that’s worth spending some savings on. If it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for the rest of the world.

3
For The Influencer

The world will become your catwalk anytime you step out in these head-turning heels. The gold YSL logo makes an unmistakable statement, and will instantly elevate an all-black look.

4
For The Globetrotter

Upgrade your baggage game with a classic monogram carryall from Louis Vuitton. It’s timelessly chic and conveniently roomy — ideal for overnight trips and weekend getaways.

5
For The Makeup Maven

For the friend who might need a separate storage facility for all their beauty products, this palette will be the perfect gift. The assortment of shades is so rich and beautiful, it’ll be hard to know where to start.

6
For The Experimenter

Have a friend who’s always ready to try something new? This mini fragrance set offers just the right amount of variety, all in a gorgeously designed box.

7
For The Vintage Fan

Channel your inner 1960s film actress with these cat eye sunglasses by Chanel, which are giving us major femme fatale vibes. In classic white, they’ll go with just about everything.

8
For The Skincare Guru

The ultra luxe skincare favorite just introduced its re-imagined Platinum Rare Collection, and the lotion is a must-have. It’s moisturizing beyond belief, and can help even skin texture and smooth wrinkles.

9
For The Adventurer

Not sure a pricey winter coat is worth the price tag? Trust us, this one is. Canada Goose parkas are designed to withstand sub-zero Arctic temperatures — literally — so even your most “I’m-always-cold” friends will be able to stay warm and comfortable.

10
For The Jewelry Collector

This mixed material necklace is a true showstopper. With its 18 karat gold chain and captivating mother-of-pearl pendant, you can’t help but feel ultra luxe when wearing a piece like this. Try styling it layered over a plain black turtleneck for a timeless, refined look.

11
For The Hostess

If you hold the belief that champagne is always a good idea, then you should have the proper glasses on hand. These Tiffany & Co. flutes are oh-so elegant and will be quite the conversation starter at your next holiday get-together.

12
For The One Who Never Goes Without Red Lipstick

Few makeup items are more necessary than red lipstick. It instantly glams up any look, even if you’re sticking to sweatpants and sneakers. This one from Tom Ford is a Chrissy Teigen fave.

13
For The Animal Print Lover

Snakeskin print is essentially a neutral at this point. It's just as easy to style as chocolate brown or tan. Wear these Brother Vellies boots with head-to-toe black or a forest green ensemble.

14
For The Glamazon

The friend who’s still getting dressed up every day (more power to them) deserves an eye-catching clutch that will pair flawlessly with anything in their closet. This number from Balmain does the trick, and is just the right size for all the necessities.

15
For The Self-Care Enthusiast

Who doesn’t want to open up their stocking on Christmas morning to see a little La Mer peeking out? You'll love this little set, which includes two of the brand’s most iconic products: The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer. [note: let's add a line about what the products do]