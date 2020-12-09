15 Luxury Gifts To Treat Yourself Or Your Loved Ones This Year

There’s no better time than the holiday season to indulge a bit — especially after a rough year. If you’ve been playing it safe with your spending habits lately, no one is going to fault you for finally taking the plunge and investing in that designer piece you’ve been eyeing for months. And there are so many covetable luxury gifts this season, perfect for treating yourself or your family.

The number one strategy to remember when you’re shopping for luxury gifts? You need to be armed with a plan. You’ve got to have a clear idea of what you’re looking for, otherwise it’s easy to get distracted by all the splashy logos and high-end fixings. Identifying one or two big-ticket items that you’re willing to splurge on will help you stay focused, and you’ll be less likely to be afraid of your credit card bill come January.

That’s where this luxury gift guide enters the picture. Scroll down for the best luxury finds this season, all of which have a unique value to offer. From stiletto heels that will turn all the heads to skincare that will render the rest of your beauty cabinet virtually obsolete, there’s a luxe gift for everyone on your shopping list — even if your list is just yourself (hey, this is a no judgement zone).

Below, find the must-have luxury gifts for holiday 2020. You can reference this list when shopping for others, or send it over to some loved ones who might need a few gift giving hints.

1 For The Floral Scent Lover Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Sephora Size 1.6 oz/ 50 mL $104 See On Sephora Looking for a floral perfume that isn’t too overpowering? We love this option from Gucci, which is subtle yet striking — just a spritz provides the perfect finishing touch before you head out the door.

2 For The Fashion-Obsessed Open Back Satin Tailored Jacket Fenty Size XS-2XL $1,090 See On Fenty For the friend who’s always serving lewks, this open back blazer from Fenty is a sartorial indulgence that’s worth spending some savings on. If it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for the rest of the world.

3 For The Influencer Opyum Sandals in Patent Leather with A Gold-Toned Heel Saint Laurent Size 4-11 $995 See On Saint Laurent The world will become your catwalk anytime you step out in these head-turning heels. The gold YSL logo makes an unmistakable statement, and will instantly elevate an all-black look.

4 For The Globetrotter Keepall 55 Monogram Canvas in Brown Louis Vuitton One size $1,600 See On Louis Vuitton Upgrade your baggage game with a classic monogram carryall from Louis Vuitton. It’s timelessly chic and conveniently roomy — ideal for overnight trips and weekend getaways.

5 For The Makeup Maven Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II Pat McGrath Labs One size $125 See On Pat McGrath Labs For the friend who might need a separate storage facility for all their beauty products, this palette will be the perfect gift. The assortment of shades is so rich and beautiful, it’ll be hard to know where to start.

6 For The Experimenter Montaigne Selection Fragrance Discovery Set Dior One size $180 See On Dior Have a friend who’s always ready to try something new? This mini fragrance set offers just the right amount of variety, all in a gorgeously designed box.

7 For The Vintage Fan Cat Eye Sunglasses Chanel One size $480 See On Chanel Channel your inner 1960s film actress with these cat eye sunglasses by Chanel, which are giving us major femme fatale vibes. In classic white, they’ll go with just about everything.

8 For The Skincare Guru Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion La Prairie One size $670 See On La Prairie The ultra luxe skincare favorite just introduced its re-imagined Platinum Rare Collection, and the lotion is a must-have. It’s moisturizing beyond belief, and can help even skin texture and smooth wrinkles.

9 For The Adventurer Shelburne Parka Canada Goose Size 2XS-3XL $995 See On Canada Goose Not sure a pricey winter coat is worth the price tag? Trust us, this one is. Canada Goose parkas are designed to withstand sub-zero Arctic temperatures — literally — so even your most “I’m-always-cold” friends will be able to stay warm and comfortable.

10 For The Jewelry Collector Diva's Dream Necklace Bvlgari $2,030 See on Bvlgari This mixed material necklace is a true showstopper. With its 18 karat gold chain and captivating mother-of-pearl pendant, you can’t help but feel ultra luxe when wearing a piece like this. Try styling it layered over a plain black turtleneck for a timeless, refined look.

11 For The Hostess Diamond Point Champagne Flute Set Tiffany & Co. One size $150 See On Tiffany & Co. If you hold the belief that champagne is always a good idea, then you should have the proper glasses on hand. These Tiffany & Co. flutes are oh-so elegant and will be quite the conversation starter at your next holiday get-together.

12 For The One Who Never Goes Without Red Lipstick Lip Color Matte in Flame Tom Ford Beauty One size $56 See On Tom Ford Few makeup items are more necessary than red lipstick. It instantly glams up any look, even if you’re sticking to sweatpants and sneakers. This one from Tom Ford is a Chrissy Teigen fave.

13 For The Animal Print Lover Palms Boot Brother Vellies Size 6-12 $750 See On Brother Vellies Snakeskin print is essentially a neutral at this point. It's just as easy to style as chocolate brown or tan. Wear these Brother Vellies boots with head-to-toe black or a forest green ensemble.

14 For The Glamazon Mini-sized bicolor jacquard 1945 bag Balmain $1,295 See on Balmain The friend who’s still getting dressed up every day (more power to them) deserves an eye-catching clutch that will pair flawlessly with anything in their closet. This number from Balmain does the trick, and is just the right size for all the necessities.