A Luxury Padel Club Owner's Guide To Dressing Like A VIP Member

Padel is firmly cementing itself as the sports world’s newest fashion darling, thanks to its stratospheric rise from beginner-friendly racket sport to exclusive social hub. As luxury brands finally take note, and padel enthusiasts come to court with a grid-worthy old-money aesthetic, club owner and influencer Dasha Des serves as the blueprint on what to wear to a luxury padel club — including when you’re ready to transition from fierce rallies to friendly post-match chatter.

Despite being in its American infancy, the padel clubhouse — characterized by modern, glass-walled courts, elevated amenities, and a well-heeled hub of pre- and postgame socialization — has emerged as a fashion mecca of the sport’s international presence. Des is an expert on the luxury global club scene, jet-setting everywhere from Le Club Lacoste in Courchevel, France, to the One & Only in the Maldives for inspiration before bringing her own vision to life in Dubai.

In January, she launched her first venture, Casa Padel, offering the ideal backdrop for a padel tunnel walk: five artificial-turf courts that boast views of the Burj Al Arab, luxe details like marble fixtures and elevated furniture, lush greenery, and a ’Gram-worthy café that invites people to refuel, mingle, and capture their padel ’fits on break.

As she prepares to open her second padel club, Casa Forte, in Italy, Des shares the definitive style trends dominating the chicest venues, as well as the near-effortless hacks she swears by to quickly refresh your outfit for your après-padel hangouts.

Courtesy of Dasha Des

The Court-Ready Formula

“The great thing about padel is you can dress up for a game and easily go to lunch with your girls, or hang out in the same outfit after,” Des says. However, it’s a delicate balance to nail the padel It-girl aesthetic while ensuring you’re equipped to play your best. Having your backhand strokes and rapid pivots hindered by heavy accessories or the wrong shoes can quickly put a damper on the experience.

Des points to labels like Wilson, Lululemon, and Lacoste because they utilize the same high-tech performance fabrics favored by professionals. “But at the same time, they have this old-money vibe that’s very classy and a little bit like tennis,” she adds.

The entrepreneur likens padel to “tennis’ younger brother,” unapologetically pulling inspiration from the sport’s heritage pieces and preppy silhouettes both during and after play. Some of Des’ tried-and-true favorites include a “pretty pleated skirt,” a strappy sports bra, and sleeveless athletic tops or dresses that don’t restrict movement.

When in doubt, Des says, beginners and more advanced players alike can slip on a classic Alo tennis skirt set to instantly fit in at the clubhouse. “You will probably meet two or three others in the same stuff or colors,” she jokes.

The Brand Mashup & Sock Rule

As padel evolves into an elite lifestyle community, athleisure trends are dominating the sport. To create a unique look that’s cohesive yet distinct, Des suggests mixing and matching pieces from two different brands. Her favorite lifestyle labels to blend into the mix include Tory Sport, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sporty & Rich, and Kith, all of which sell “beautiful jackets, zip-up hoodies, and nice socks with stripes.”

Socks, in particular, are where Des says you can make an outfit feel incredibly intentional. She’s firmly on team tall socks — in her opinion, shorter socks are a total padel fashion faux pas. Tall socks add whimsy and personality through preppy stripes or patterns. “You can match the color of the socks’ stripes or patterns to your jacket and skirt to make your outfit look really cool and aesthetic,” she adds.

For outdoor play, Des also swears by a visor or hat. Aside from the obvious sun protection, it functions as a built-in post-match hair hack: “Your hair always looks good, and you don’t have to worry about that afterwards.”

The Low-Key Transition

The après-padel scene is a world of its own, but Des says dressing for postgame mingling is surprisingly low-key. “I wouldn’t change. You would not bring a whole second wardrobe to padel,” she says. “The community is easygoing, and people there are honestly more about having nice, friendly vibes than really judging what you’re wearing.”

Instead of a full wardrobe change, Des opts for strategic layering. “I love an old-school polo or an oversized cropped jacket with a pleated skirt, because you can see a little of the skirt underneath,” she says. “Then high socks, and maybe a watch or jewelry that you didn’t want to wear while playing because it’s heavy.”

Many on-court accessories pull double duty as both an aesthetic and practical choice, like cute gear bags and padel shoes, which have special treads for artificial turf and hard court surfaces (Des is a fan of Wilson’s footwear line). The founder routinely sees women staying in their exact match-ready Alo and Lululemon sets to hang out at the clubhouse after, choosing to simply refresh their look by “brushing out their hair and putting on a little bit of makeup.” As she puts it: “They still look cool because, let’s be honest, those outfits are [stunning].”

The Next-Level Status Accessories

With luxury labels like Chanel, Prada, and Versace finally developing custom padel products for the first time, the game’s tunnel walk has also gotten a highbrow upgrade. Des is partial to her Miu Miu x New Balance pullover jacket, which comes in the classic padel green and white colorway and features a flattering cropped fit, as well as a designer padel bag.

Courtesy of Dasha Des

“Your bag is the time to show off because, obviously, your bag will be next to you on the court, and it’s not involved in your game,” she says.

Like in tennis, your racket has become a premier status symbol with a loud luxury upgrade. Des even had a jeweler custom-make a small padel racket encrusted with diamonds so that it seamlessly transitions into a high-fashion accessory the second she steps off the court. But if you aren’t ready to commission custom jewelry, luxury brands are making it easier than ever to participate in the trend, releasing specialized designer rackets and logo-stamped court pouches to secure the fashion ace.