I Tried LYMA’s New Skin Care Duo To Find Out If It’s Worth The Hype

As a beauty editor, I often feel wary when I hear that a new ultra-pricey skin care product is hitting the market. So many times have I tried £250 face creams, only to discover that they didn’t do much more than a tube of Skin Food would have. So when I heard about LYMA’s new foray into skin care — kicking off with a face cream and serum designed to work synergistically, and ringing up at a cool £495 — my interest was definitely piqued. Is yours, too? Then keep reading to find out exactly what I thought about the products, and learn more about the technologies behind that hefty price tag.

The Science Behind The Products

LYMA’s new skin care line is based on the science of Epigenetics, which refers to the study of “how our genes operate and how external factors can impact them,” explains the brand in a statement. The study of Epigenetics allows for scientists to “help turn the epigenetic clock backwards by addressing the factors that are causing the gene to age.” This is where the skin care line’s key technology, Genolytic™, comes into play. According to LYMA, Genolytic™ allows for the products to treat not just symptoms of aging skin, such as a loss of elasticity and firmness, but to target the actual mechanisms that cause skin to age in the first place.

In more tangible terms, here’s a sampling of what the products can do: shed dead skin cells, promote a healthy microbiome, encourage skin cell renewal, soothe inflammation, and boost skin’s elasticity, radiance, and hydration levels. All of this should result in firmer, smoother skin, as well as a more even-looking complexion over time. The serum and the cream are sold together and are designed to be used in tandem with one another, taking the guesswork out of trying to build a complementary routine. To create these products, LYMA worked with Dr. Graeme E. Glass, PhD, a top plastic surgeon and professor at Weill Cornell Medical College.

And ICYMI, LYMA shot to fame thanks to their celeb-favorite laser that’s loved by Gwenyth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and top facialist Joanna Czech.

My Impressions

What I like

Formulated with tons of skin-regenerating actives

Didn’t irritate my perioral dermatitis

Actually seemed to help soothe my dermatitis flareup

Skin is looking clearer, smoother, and less dull after just a few days of use

Airtight pump-top bottle to keep the product fresh

What I don’t like

Very expensive

Has a slightly unpleasant scent

The first thing I noticed about these products was their medicinal scent. And while that may seem like a drawback to some, I’ve actually learned over the years that the stinkier a product is, the more effective it tends to be (see: Biologique Recherche P50). The brand explains that this funky scent is because of the high concentration of active ingredients inside the bottles, which makes total sense.

I was skeptical to try LYMA skin care because I was in the middle of a perioral dermatitis flareup, and usually, the best course of action for treating PD is to use nothing at all. However, I was extremely pleasantly surprised to find that not only did the LYMA products not worsen my PD, but my flareup is basically gone now after using the serum and cream for just a few days. (I’m wondering if this has something to due with Genolytic™’s ability to help promote a healthy skin microbiome.)

Here’s the other thing: I’ve been using these products for just about four or five days now, and my skin really does look good. It doesn’t look dull or fatigued, which it often does, and overall appears smoother, clearer, and generally healthier.

If these products weren’t so expensive, I would probably incorporate them into my permanent routine. However, at nearly £500 for a one-month supply, I can’t realistically continue to use these products. If your budget allows and you’re serious about skin care, however, I can honestly say that the LYMA skin care duo really is worth it. And if you do choose to commit to the LYMA skin regimen, you can save 20% off each order by signing up for a regular subscription.

