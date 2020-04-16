Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Perioral Dermatitis

During social distancing, celebrities are cutting their own hair, switching up their hair color, and giving their significant others makeovers. Hailey Bieber, however, is talking about about skin, and in an interview with Glamour UK, Bieber revealed she has perioral dermatitis and discussed what it means for her skin care regimen.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the condition typically causes a red, acne-like rash around the mouth, but it's not a breakout. There's no known root cause for the condition, but it can be triggered by skin irritation from products or allergies.

For Bieber, this means staying away from certain skin care products and keeping her routine simple. She told the magazine, "I always try to avoid fragrance in products as it’s too much on the skin. However, I don’t always know what’s being put on my skin as I work with lots of different makeup artists."

As far as what Bieber can control? She says that due to time constraints, she pares down her routine to a cleanser, a serum, and a moisturizer. If she has time, she'll add a face mask, and she never sleeps with her makeup on.

Not bad advice, Hailey. Not bad at all.