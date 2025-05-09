Alison Brie has one “unhinged” shopping habit. “When I’m out of town, I buy things I will absolutely never wear again in the context of my real life,” the Apples Never Fall actor tells Bustle. “Years ago, I was shooting in New Orleans, and I went into BCBG and bought a whole new wardrobe. I wore them for the two weeks I was there, and then I got home and was like, ‘Who is this person?’”

It’s likely the actor in her. Similar to the way she embodies roles for projects, being in a new environment causes her to “take on different personas” to the detriment of her wardrobe. “Nothing went with any of my other clothes,” she says of her post-NoLa spree. “It was this whole other persona that I was like, ‘Well, that’s done now.’” It’s a chronic habit. On another location shoot in Australia, she “suddenly found [herself] with a whole new wardrobe of all linen” clothes. “Now, I have to just become that person, a linen vest gal,” Brie jokes.

When the Glow star isn’t taken over by her vacationing alter ego, however, she’s actually a good shopper. No, really. So much so that she re-partnered with Macy’s for its latest Gift Guide campaign, in which she steers shoppers toward the perfect presents in fashion, beauty, and home, among others.

Macy's

Brie first starred in the label’s holiday gift guide campaign in 2024 and has continued the partnership since. “I’ve always shopped there,” she recalls. “I grew up in South Pasadena and [there’s this] big Macy’s in Pasadena where I used to do all my holiday shopping, so it just made a lot of sense.”

Below, Brie shares her best Macy’s shopping hacks, her gift-giving philosophy, and the best (and worst) presents she’s ever given.

On the best gift she’s ever given:

My mom’s favorite stone is opal, and she had a ring that she loved when she was younger that she gave to me, and I lost it, because she gave it to me when I was like 22. I was like, “Mom, why didn’t you save that ring until I was in my 30s?” So I’ve since bought her a beautiful replacement opal ring, and that was really meaningful for her.

...And the worst:

I had gotten some sort of music player or headphones that had been gifted to me, and I regifted them to my dad for Christmas. And then there was some issue with it, and he was like, “Couldn’t I just go to this store and exchange it? Don’t you have the receipt?" And I was like, “No.” I got busted.

On the best thing she’s gotten for herself:

I love my ZIIP Halo. It’s something I’ve used for over a decade. I recommend it to everybody. It’s a great gift and it keeps me looking fresh. It’s my favorite thing I own.

On her best gifting hack:

Do not wait until the last minute. Don’t even wait until you’re close to holiday time. Good gift giving is when you see something that’s right for a person in your life, you buy it.

What’s difficult about it is that I want to give it to the person immediately. I’ve had this issue with my mom my whole life. We’d buy gifts leading up to the holidays. It’d be two weeks before any holiday, and you’re like, “Oh, you don’t know what to wear? Well, maybe you should open this present that I got you already.” But it takes the pressure off if, year-round, you’re collecting things that you know people like, rather than crunch time just trying to buy random gifts.

On shopping for loved ones:

Since Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are coming up, my strategy with my mom is to think of things I would like and buy them for her. If I buy myself something, and I really like it, then I know that my mom or sister will like it, and probably most of my girlfriends will like it. So I just sort of put a little reminder in my brain.

I recently bought these packs of a plumping lip gloss that came in a few different colors, and I just bought three sets of them, because I was like, I just know I’m going to wear this over to my sister’s and she’s going to be like, “What's that lipstick?”

My strategy with my dad is more about really paying attention, honing in on things that I know he uses or needs.

On what people shouldn’t sleep on at Macy’s:

The beauty department is excellent, especially fragrances. And those are good gifts. Also sunglasses. Accessories are a good place to go, sometimes more so than clothes. As a gift receiver, clothes can be tricky. We all have certain preferences, but sunglasses can be a really good gift.

On trying samples:

Try everything. The samples are top tier. Take a couple home. When it comes to beauty, every shade looks different on every person, depending on your skin tone, the season, and what you’re wearing, so take advantage of the samples so you can test them out and come back. It does lure me back in. Because we all have that sample of a fragrance or a tiny little lipstick that you use until it’s gone.

On her in-store route:

It’s nice to have some semblance of a game plan or a mini wish list in my head, especially when shopping for somebody else. I start in the Macy’s beauty department, which is usually the first floor anyway, so you’re entering right into beauty and fragrance. Then, I go to sunglasses, then accessories for mom, because I love buying my mom purses. It’s an evergreen gift, because every season your mom can have a new purse.

When I shop for myself, I go straight to the designer women’s department. I’m always going to look at Sandro and Maje. I like that the women’s department is separated by designer, because you can cruise around. Even if I’m not looking for something specific, I can get a quick read on what styles are in the designer’s section and if I’m feeling them or not.

On her shopping philosophy:

I’d rather collect nice things for any occasion rather than, even if you see some cute dress and you’re like, “Where would I wear that?” I should just buy it now and then I'll have it, rather than that stress of trying to find something for a specific event, it's so hard. And whenever you're looking for something really specific, you can never find it. So it's important year-round to just be like, “That's a cute cocktail dress. I like the way it fits me. I'm getting it. I will find an event to wear it to.”

On scouring sales:

Do it online. Time is of the essence. I love that feature where I get a reminder email that says we’re having this sale right now. I love the immediacy of shopping online for sales, because you can click right on and snatch the things up.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.