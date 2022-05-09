In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Madelaine Petsch tells Bustle about her new Glam Bag X collection with Ipsy, as well as how she prioritizes self-care.

Madelaine Petsch is best known for her iconic role as Cheryl Blossom on the cult-followed show, Riverdale — and while her character is often depicted as fiery, abrasive, and intense, the actor behind the lens couldn’t be anymore different.

As a celebrity who has successfully created intimate vlogs on her YouTube channel, her content is raw and unfiltered, never overly produced or scripted, and expertly rivals some of the top creators on the platform with nearly seven million viewers and counting (no easy task). A mental health advocate that has been open about her personal struggles, she is more often than not sharing the ways in which she takes care of her mind, body, and spirit by way of up-close and personal videos.

Inspired by that same sentiment, Petsch has recently announced her Glam Bag X in partnership with Ipsy — which is set to be available (and ship to those with a subscription) this month. Formerly working with massive names in the industry, such as Halsey, Addison Rae, and more, Petsch’s picks range from luxe body serums to gentle facial cleansers, and are curated to make you feel good while taking care of yourself.

Sharing that she first began exploring the world of self-care at around the age of 18, she goes on to express: “It’s really important to carve out ‘me time’ at least once a day, and that’s usually in the form of self-care. The collection is really exciting to me as I’ve been a longtime fan of Ipsy, and getting to share some of my favorite products like this is a dream.”

Aside from pampering by way of beauty, the naturally red-haired actor expressed what brings her the most joy from day-to-day: “Walking my dog, meditating, working on a new script, doing a face mask, reading, and talking to people I love.”

And while she has recently been rocking an effortlessly on-trend soap brow on Instagram and beyond — she shares the one eyebrow look she may just debut next ... “I honestly would love to try a bleach brow look on myself.” Though she admits that her makeup artist, Jen Tioseco, has taught her much of what she knows about the world of glam, Petsch still has her personal favorites. Read below for the beauty buys she can’t live without.

Her Latest Brow Obsession Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax Sephora $23 See On Sephora “I’m [currently obsessed with] Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze.”

Her Signature Scent Pinrose Wild Child Eau De Parfum Pinrose $90 See On Pinrose “At the moment, I’ve been wearing Wild Child by Pinrose. It has a floral scent with a hint of vanilla, which is perfect for spring.”

Her Lip Care Lifesaver Dr. PAWPAW Multipurpose Soothing Balm Ulta $8 See On Ulta “I always have [this in my purse].”

Her Hair Hero Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo Sephora $49 See On Sephora “I love Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner right now. I find that if I change up my hair products every couple of months, I get the best results.”