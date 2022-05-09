Beauty Detail
Madelaine Petsch's Beauty Routine Is All About Carving Out "Me-Time"
The actor shares her self-care secrets.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Madelaine Petsch tells Bustle about her new Glam Bag X collection with Ipsy, as well as how she prioritizes self-care.
Madelaine Petsch is best known for her iconic role as Cheryl Blossom on the cult-followed show, Riverdale — and while her character is often depicted as fiery, abrasive, and intense, the actor behind the lens couldn’t be anymore different.
As a celebrity who has successfully created intimate vlogs on her YouTube channel, her content is raw and unfiltered, never overly produced or scripted, and expertly rivals some of the top creators on the platform with nearly seven million viewers and counting (no easy task). A mental health advocate that has been open about her personal struggles, she is more often than not sharing the ways in which she takes care of her mind, body, and spirit by way of up-close and personal videos.
Inspired by that same sentiment, Petsch has recently announced her Glam Bag X in partnership with Ipsy — which is set to be available (and ship to those with a subscription) this month. Formerly working with massive names in the industry, such as Halsey, Addison Rae, and more, Petsch’s picks range from luxe body serums to gentle facial cleansers, and are curated to make you feel good while taking care of yourself.
Sharing that she first began exploring the world of self-care at around the age of 18, she goes on to express: “It’s really important to carve out ‘me time’ at least once a day, and that’s usually in the form of self-care. The collection is really exciting to me as I’ve been a longtime fan of Ipsy, and getting to share some of my favorite products like this is a dream.”
Aside from pampering by way of beauty, the naturally red-haired actor expressed what brings her the most joy from day-to-day: “Walking my dog, meditating, working on a new script, doing a face mask, reading, and talking to people I love.”