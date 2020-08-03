Let’s be honest: Quarantine fitness fatigue is real. Even for the most introverted among us, you can only do so many at-home workouts before you begin to long for the days of simply going to the gym without a mask. While there’s no telling when we’ll be able to do that again, one solution for the home workout blues is to expand your activewear wardrobe. After all, what’s more motivating than a coordinating sports bra and leggings set? Enter Madelaine Petsch's Fabletics collection, which just dropped this week.

The Riverdale star has been working on the collaboration for the last year, and even though a lot has changed in that time, wearing apparel you can move in — that also makes you feel put-together — is more important than ever.

“I really tried to take into consideration the fit and feel of each outfit,” Petsch tells Bustle. “I personally like a nice tight waistband while I work out, but I know some people don’t like that and prefer something with a little less hold. We tried to create something for everyone and left no detail behind.”

The collection, which is available in sizes XS-3X, is built to be effortlessly mixed and matched. Two- and three-piece outfits are sold together as sets, or individual items can be purchased so you can add what you need to your existing activewear arsenal. Several classic black pieces — including these cargo joggers and this lace knit top — would easily transition from doing downward dog on your mat to running errands or going to the store.

Courtesy of Fabletics

There’s plenty of color, too, an intentional move on Petsch’s part to add more variety to her own everyday wardrobe as of late. The actress reveals that, like the rest of us, she’s been “living in athleisure and sweats.”

“I find that if I’m not aware of it, my closet will always lean more toward neutral colors,” she shares. “So I do really try to be aware and spice up the colors. That way, I'm excited to get up and get dressed. Right now, I’m really drawn to bright colors.”

In her collection, you’ll see pops of deep burgundy, bright red, soft blush, and baby blue. “I picked the colors that made my heart and eyes happy, and felt true to me,” she says. “My design process was different for every detail. For my ‘Blossom’ outfit, the floral pattern stemmed from a picture of a lavender sprig in front of a yellow wall. From there, I communicated to [Fabletics] that I loved the idea of a sparse floral detail, but in a large scale way.”

Courtesy of Fabletics

Working on this collection and the launch has been really helpful for Petsch as she navigates how to stay creatively motivated in the middle of, well, everything going on.

“Finding ways to keep my creative juices flowing is imperative to my mental health at this time,” she shares. “I’m also trying to stick to some semblance of a routine even now. Waking up around 8 everyday, working out — I have something called ‘office hours’ at my house, and my best friend and I usually try to work all day and then take the evenings to enjoy ourselves.”

While she’s naturally a fan of her entire collection, if she had to pick a favorite look, there’s one that does edge out: the “Sartorial” three-piece outfit that includes leggings, a sports bra, and a seamless zip-up jacket.

Courtesy of Fabletics

“I love that the leggings have the option of the fold-over waistband,” she says. “It fits so well and tight, but doesn’t feel restricting at all. It’s definitely one of my favorites to do high intensity workouts in. The bra is so supportive too.”

So, how has staying indoors — at least more than ever before — over these last few months influenced her personal style? Is she more “comfort over everything” or does she still like to get dressed up?

“I’m honestly not missing dressing up at all,” she says. “In fact, I don’t know how I’ll ever not be in comfy clothes again. I definitely think we can be comfortable and still be fashionable, so these last couple of months I’ve been finding my groove in comfort and fashion from home.”