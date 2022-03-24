Fashion
The late politician wielded glorious, intricate brooches, which she packed with meaning.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images
On March 23, 2022, Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, passed away from cancer at the age of 84.
Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
As the highest-ranking woman in American government for much of her career, Albright was also huge fan of brooches, putting her in good company with Queen Elizabeth II and the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.