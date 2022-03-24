Fashion

Madeleine Albright’s Life In Pins

The late politician wielded glorious, intricate brooches, which she packed with meaning.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright attends the Annual Freedom...
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

On March 23, 2022, Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, passed away from cancer at the age of 84.

Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

As the highest-ranking woman in American government for much of her career, Albright was also huge fan of brooches, putting her in good company with Queen Elizabeth II and the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

