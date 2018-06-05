The Powerful Meaning Behind Each One Of RBG’s Collars

Supreme Court judicial robes don't leave a lot of room for accessorizing, but the most notorious SCOTUS justice never let that stop her from adding flair (and often political statements) to her ensembles. Although she rarely gave interviews, fans picked up notes over the years on what Ruth Bader Ginsburg's collars mean.

Widely recognized for her dissenting opinions as well as her collection of collars (also known as jabots), Ginsburg was a liberal social icon, appearing everywhere from children's "Superhero Day" costumes to Lego keychains on Etsy. Her famous "dissent" collar — worn for such occasions as her Hobby Lobby contraception case dissent — has even been made into necklaces and pins.

"The standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie," RBG said in a 2009 interview with The Washington Post. "So Sandra Day O'Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman."

"So I have many, many collars."

From her iconic bejeweled "dissent" jabot to more understated lace, RBG had a look for every court decision. More than simply accessories to a black robe, her collars became symbols of her unapologetic and strongly feminist ideals.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 19, 2020 at the age of 87, but her style legacy lives on. Scroll down for her iconic collars and the meaning behind them.

The Favorite Charles Dharapak/AP/REX/Shutterstock In a 2014 interview with Katie Couric, RBG explained that this simple, beaded jabot is her favorite in her collection. One of only two collars that she lays flat instead of hanging in a closet, this piece is from Cape Town, South Africa.

Stiffelio's Collar Yahoo News According to Ginsburg, this statement collar came from the New York Metropolitan Opera gift shop. It is a replica of the collar worn by Plácido Domingo in Verdi's opera, Stiffelio. (Fun fact: Domingo surprised Ginsburg with a serenade when she received an honorary law degree from Harvard. "It was glorious," she said.)

Majority Opinion Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Given to her by her law clerks, this gold embellished jabot makes an appearance every time RBG announces a majority opinion. In Couric's words, it's "for when you really want to make a statement." No arguments here!

Delicate Lace Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock This netted lace collar has made frequent appearances over the years and can even be seen in a portrait she commissioned by Simmie Knox in 2000.

The Fan Favorite Imgur In 2015, a Redditor made a delicate lace jabot by hand, and received a thank you note from RBG on Supreme Court letterhead, saying, "The lace collar is elegant. I will wear it often with appreciation for your artistry and caring."

The Dissenter Yahoo News So iconic you can now buy a replica of this collar as a necklace, this is Ginsburg's "dissenting" collar. When Couric asked why this jabot in particular is her dissent collar, RBG merely replied, "It looks fitting for dissent." It also doubles a subtle way to throw shade. She wore this collar the day after Trump's election to president, even though there were no court decision announcements that day.

Ginsburg's prolific collection of collars may have started as a way to unapologetically express her femininity and bold sense of style in a field dominated by men. But each one has since taken on a personality and political meaning of its own — and turned RBG into a feminist fashion icon in the process.