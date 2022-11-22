’Tis the season for sipping flutes of champagne at holiday parties, showing appreciation for everyone you love, and going back for thirds at family celebrations. While it’s arguably the most wonderful time of the year, it doesn’t come without some stress — and a major source of said stress for many people is gift-giving, and the (often self-induced) pressure of picking the perfect presents that are just right for the loved ones in their lives.

There is an overwhelming amount of options to consider buying for your favorite beauty lover (or maybe even yourself — no judgment here). To help, I’ve put together a highly curated list of the absolute dreamiest makeup, hair, and skin care gifts on the shelves. The most popular beauty brands’ offerings for the 2022 holiday season cover a wide range of goodies, from coveted fragrance sets to a trio of juicy lip glosses and an advent calendar filled with candles. (Don’t worry: There are great budget-friendly gifts as well, with the least expensive option being $14.)

There are so many crowd-pleasers that you’re bound to find one that catches your giftee’s eye. Below, check out the 10 most giftable beauty buys of 2022.

1. A Chic Set Of Sun Care Essentials

Sunscreen is a year-round skin care essential, and Supergoop! makes great formulas that you won’t mind slathering on every day. This limited-edition set features three of the brand’s fan favorites — the Play Lip Balm SPF 30 with Mint, Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, and Cloud 9 100% Mineral Sun Balm SPF 40 — and an adorable MZ Wallace fanny pack.

2. The Best-Smelling Candles

This advent calendar saves you the hassle of having to choose just one fragrance to gift. It houses the cutest mini candles (with cheeky names like Cuffing Season and Caked Up), so your loved one can enjoy 12 different scents.

3. A Trio Of Beautiful Blushes

TikTokers have been raving about Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes for months. Whether you know someone who lives for BeautyTok or stans the brand’s founder Selena Gomez, any makeup lover in your life would be thrilled to unwrap this set.

4. Mini Polishes For A Flawless Holiday Mani

Look no further for the ultimate stocking stuffer. Essie’s four-piece nail polish kit includes chic shades — a minimalist off-white, a bold silver glitter, a vampy plum, and a deep forest green — that can be mixed and matched for a flawless holiday mani.

5. A Dynamic Eye Duo

There’s no better time than the holiday season to pack on the shimmer. The liquid eyeshadow in this set delivers a gorgeous pigment-packed bronze hue on its own, but when you pair it with the multidimensional chrome topper? It’s next-level stunning.

6. A Set For Scent Lovers

Le Labo’s creations are coveted by many, but they come with premium price tags. This set features six of the brand’s most popular perfumes (including its famous Santal 33), so you can play the fragrance field before committing to a full-sized bottle.

7. Ultra-Hydrating Lip Glosses

A trifecta of neutral lip glosses packed with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and avocado oil will keep your pout kissable all winter long. In the set, you get a clear gloss along with two in gorgeously flattering shades.

8. A Complexion-Clarifying Dream Team

A skin care set that packs a one-two punch will thrill anyone who’s lucky enough to unwrap it. It comes with Versed’s easy-to-use dermaplaning tool, plus the Just Breathe Clarifying Serum (which has willow bark extract, niacinamide, and zinc to help purify your pores and brighten your skin).

9. A Set Of Hair Heroes

Give the gift of strong, healthy hair this season. Briogeo’s kit comes with four of its bestselling masks: the Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask, Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Hair Mask, and Don’t Despair, Repair! MegaStrength+ Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment. For less than $30, it’s a no-brainer.

10. A Bubbly Body Wash

This multitasking shower gel doubles as a bubble bath, and will fill your (or your friend’s) bathroom with holiday cheer via uplifting notes of jasmine and crisp winter air.