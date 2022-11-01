When it comes to holiday gifting, a beauty advent calendar is always a good choice. It’d be pretty tough to find a beauty lover who wouldn’t appreciate waking up to daily little skin care or makeup treats. Plus, you’re basically giving multiple gifts in one which makes you the holiday MVP.

Every year, everyone’s favorite brands come out with some of the most fun and decadent advent calendars out there. For 2022, L’Occitane, Fresh, and Kiehl’s have your basic skin care needs covered. Benefit Cosmetics and bareMinerals are here to up your makeup game with their classic hero products. There are plenty of options for your bougie friend, too: Jo Malone, Dr. Barbara Sturm, luxury e-commerce site Net-A-Porter, and department store Bloomingdales have luxurious, expertly-curated sets that they will most definitely want to indulge in.

Plan accordingly and get a head start on your holiday shopping before December rolls around. Below are 15 of the best beauty advent calendars to gift your loved ones during the 2022 holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

L’Occitane L'Occitane Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar Sephora $80 See On Sephora Test out L’Occitane classics such as the Shea Butter Foot Cream and Hand Cream while also indulging in soothing scents from the Citrus Verbena Shower Gel and Almond Shower Oil. For 24 days, you get a mini sample of one of L’Occitane’s best sellers (along with a full-sized hand cream).

Jo Malone Advent Calendar Jo Malone $485 See On Jo Malone Jo Malone’s decadent advent calendar features mini fragrances, home scents, candles, and even decor. (I mean, how adorable is that snow globe?). It would truly impress anyone on your list.

Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Benefit Cosmetics $65 See On Benefit Cosmetics Benefit’s advent calendar offers 12 days of makeup fun with miniature versions of some of its hero products, like the POREfessional Primer, Gimme Brow+, They’re Real! Mascara, and Hoola bronzer.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2022 Dr. Barbara Sturm $560 See On Dr. Barbara Sturm Know someone whose skin care game is unmatched? Dr. Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar has mini, deluxe, and full-sized products of her most iconic products, like the hyaluronic serum and Glow Drops.

Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set Fresh $350 See On Fresh Whether you’re already a fan or skin care newbie, this set has everything you need to cleanse, moisturize, mask, and more. You get a mix of mini and full-sized products of Fresh’s best-sellers, like the Soy Face Cleanser, Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, and Sugar Lip Balms.

Ipsy 25-Day Advent Calendar Ipsy $115 See On Ipsy The OG beauty curator, Ipsy’s advent calendar is 25 days of surprises. You’ll get beauty essentials from its most popular brands like Osea, Fenty, and Tatcha.

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent Calendar Beekman 1802 $150 See On Beekman 1802 Treat your body, face, and soul with this advent calendar. It’s filled with 24 of Beekman 1802’s best-selling products, as well as some new launches. But what really sets this apart from the rest is the daily affirmation you get when you open a time capsule — because self-love is ultimately the best gift you could ever get.

Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Net-A-Porter $299 See On Net-A-Porter A beauty advent calendar curated by the fashionable minds at Net-A-Porter means you’ll be walking away with the most luxurious items. Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tata Harper, and Augustinus Bader are just a few of the heavy hitters that you’ll be able to sample.

Ciaté London Mini Mani Month 2022 Ciaté London $69 See On Ciaté London The thought of waking up to a new nail polish for 24 days straight will get any beauty lover super excited for the holidays. This advent calendar features 23 minis of Ciaté London’s most classic shades from the last 10 years and one full-sized polish.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Holiday Skincare Gift Set Kiehl's $105 See On Khiel's Another one for the skin guru in your life (or if you just want to gift yourself a skin care reset), the Kiehl’s advent calendar offers essentials for your daily and nightly routine. You get a mix of mini and full-sized classic Kiehl’s products: Creme de Corps, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, and so much more.

Bloomingdales 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar Bloomingdales $240 See On Bloomingdales The Bloomingdales advent calendar offers some of the best prestige beauty brands — Sisley Paris, Valentino Beauty, La Prairie, and more — in fun mini samples to really treat a loved one (or yourself) for the holidays.

Dr. Hauschka 2022 Advent Calendar Dr. Hauschka $85 See On Dr. Hauschka If you’re looking for the best in natural skin care, Dr. Hauschka is a great place to start. This 24-day advent calendar features trial-sized products of some of its classics like the Facial Toner and Soothing Cleansing Milk, plus a full-sized surprise on the very last day.

QVC TILI Try It, Love It 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar QVC $50 $39.96 See On QVC The QVC advent calendar covers your skin care and makeup needs for under $40. You get samples from some of your favorite brands — Sunday Riley, IT Cosmetics, and GlamGlow to name just a few — for 12 days of fun little surprises.

bareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown bareMinerals $105 See On bareMinerals A mix of skin care and makeup essentials, bareMinerals is giving your loved ones 12 days of beauty treats. You’ll find mini and full-sized samples of its most loved products like the Pureness Gel Cleanser and the Mineralist Lipstick in Courage. It’s perfect for the minimalist in your life.